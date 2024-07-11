Best Nazeistra’s Devotion Build in The First Descendant

Nazeistra’s Devotion is an Ultimate Hand Cannon that can deliver some truly devastating attack numbers with the right build. Here’s the best build for Nazeistra’s Devotion in The First Descendant.

How to Unlock Nazeistra’s Devotion in The First Descendant

The materials to research Nazeistra’s Devotion will likely take you a ton of time to acquire, as they’re not considered early or even mid-game resources. Some of the research materials require you to beat the Dead Bride Void Intercept boss as well, which doesn’t happen until you’re close to completing the main story in The First Descendant.

Below, you can see what research materials are needed to unlock Nazeistra’s Devotion:

Nazeistra’s Devotion Polymer Synctium 50,000 gold 105 Repton 97 Hardener 9 Artificial Biometal 1 Nazeistra’s Devotion Polymer Synctium Blueprint

1x Nazeistra’s Devotion Synthetic Fiber 50,000 gold 130 Metal Accelerant 72 Semi-permanent Plasma 7 Organic Biogel 1 Nazeistra’s Devotion Synthetic Fiber Blueprint

1x Nazeistra’s Devotion Nano Tube 50,000 gold 62 Monad Shard 143 Superfluid 4 Common Carbon Activator 1 Nazeistra’s Devotion Nano Tube Blueprint

1 Nazeistra’s Devotion Blueprint

100,000 gold

Screenshot by The Escapist

Best Build for Nazeistra’s Devotion in The First Descendant

Now that you know how to unlock the hand cannon, it’s time to go deeper into its build. Like all other weapons in The First Descendant, Nazeistra’s Devotion’s build primarily relies on the Modules you equip for it. Below, you can see a list of the best possible Modules to equip for Nazeistra’s Devotion:

Module Description Bullet Rain Fire Rate +9.9%, Firearm ATK +1% Rifling Reinforcmenet Firearm ATK +12% Weak Point Insight Weak Pont Damage +5%, Firearm Critical Hit Rate +1% Concentrate Support Ammo Rounds Per Magazine +8%, Firearm Critical Hit Damage +3.5% Marksman Firearm Critical Hit Rate +5%, Firearm ATK +1% Sharpshooter Firearm ATK +8%, Firearm Critical Hit Rate +1.5% Concentration Priority Firearm Critical Hit Damage +8%, Reload Time Modifier -8% Weak Point Sight Weak Point Damage +9%

Screenshot by The Escapist

I’ve only added nine modules, so you can be left with some room to upgrade them with Kuiper Shards. Every time you upgrade a Module, its capacity increases by one, which can mess up the rest of the build if you’ve equipped too many additional Modules. You can increase a weapon’s Module capacity in The First Descendant, but this requires an Energy Activator, which is quite rare and hard to obtain. Though if you know you’ll be using it long term, it’s worth the investment to prestige it.

The First Descendant is available to play now.

