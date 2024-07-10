Ajax in The First Descendant, in an article showcasing which Descendant to unlock first.
How to Get All Materials to Unlock Ajax in The First Descendant

If you are one of the people who didn’t pick Ajax as a starter in The First Descendant and are now seeing the upside of a super tanky character, here’s how to unlock him.

How to Get Ajax in The First Descendant

Ajax is a character that requires some double layers of farming to unlock in The First Descendant. First, you will need to get your hands on his blueprints, and then you will need all the resources required to build those blueprints. This will then allow you to build Ajax himself. You will need to build three different parts, and get the Ajax Code.

To do this, you’ll need to find the right Amorphous Material and then open it using a Reconstructed Device that can be found after their linked boss fights or Void Fusion Reactors. Veterans will know exactly what I am talking about, but for new players, you will possibly need to read those linked guides if things are not clear by the end of this article.

Remember, you will need to open the Amorphous Material for a CHANCE for the blueprint to drop, so you will likely need to farm multiple Materials for each part, then open them by grinding the boss fights. It’s also worth noting that despite being a starter Descendant, you can’t farm Ajax until late game.

BlueprintSource and Linked Void Intercept
Ajax Enhance Cells BlueprintAmorphous Material Pattern: 005 – has a 25-80% drop chance from the Albion Resource Defense mission in the Grand Square area of Kingston. The further you make it into the waves, the higher the drop chance.
Opened at the Grave Walker Void Intercept boss fight.
Ajax Stabilizer BlueprintAmorphous Material Pattern: 049 – has a 20% drop chance from Defense Line: Vulgus Strategic Outpost mission in the Defense Line area of Fortress.
Opened at the Defense Line Void Fusion Reactor.
Ajax Spiral Catalyst BlueprintAmorphous Material Pattern: 031 – has a 12-52% drop chance from the Neutralize Void Experiment mission in the Miragestone area of Agna Desert. The further you make it into the waves, the higher the drop chance.
Opened at the Devourer Void Intercept boss fight.
Ajax CodeAmorphous Material Pattern: 019 – has a 26-44% drop chance from the Neutralize Void Experiment mission in the Timberfall area of Vespers.
Opened at the Executioner Void Intercept boss fight.

Once you have all the blueprints for Ajax, you need to make the parts using the following resources.

Ajax PartResourcs Required for Research
Ajax Enhanced Cells430 Silicon
303 Hellion
35 Artificial Biometal
Ajax Enhance Cells Blueprint
Ajax Stabilizer386 Hardener
408 Ceramic Composite
30 Compound Carbon Activator
Ajax Stabilizer Blueprint
Ajax Spiral Catalyst239 Compound Coating Material
462 Shape Memory Alloy
42 Positive Ion Particles
Ajax Spiral Catalyst Blueprint
Ajax CodeNo construction required.

For farming all the above resources, you can find some details on where to go below.

ResourceBest Farming Source
SiliconAny Munitions boxes or Resource boxes in Echo Swamp will give you these. Use your Ecive scan to find them; they will be marked with small white diamond-shaped chevrons.
HellionAny Munitions boxes or Resource boxes in Fortress
Artificial BiometalYou can get this from the following missions in Agna Desert
Void Fusion Reactor – Agna Desert The Storage
Vermillion Waste: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
Miragestone: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
HardenerDrops from Resource boxes and Munitions boxes in Vespers.
Ceramic CompositeDrops from Resource boxes and Munitions boxes in White-night Gulch.
Compound Carbon ActivatorDrops from yellow bar “mission monsters” in Mystery’s End or Bio-Lab in White-night Gulch.
Compound Coating MaterialDrops from Resource boxes and Munitions boxes in Echo Swamp.
Shape Memory AlloyDrops from Resource boxes and Munitions boxes in Hagios.
Positive Ion ParticlesDrops from yellow bar “mission monsters” in Surveillance Location, Rock Cave Base, Abandoned Reconstruction Site, and Commanding Ground in Agna Desert.

Once you have all the resources, return to Anais in Albion, where you can research all the individual components. Each one will take eight hours to complete, but you can have them all building at the same time. The research for each part will also cost 200,000 gold, but gold is easily farmed from missions.

Return to Anais after eight hours, collect all the parts, and then load up the research request for Ajax at a cost of 400,000 Gold. This will take another sixteen hours to complete, and when it is over, you can head back and collect and unlock Ajax in The First Descendant. Make sure you check your inventory, as you should already have high level Reactors that are suitable for him.

The First Descendant is available to play now on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and Steam.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
