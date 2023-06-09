Best Silver Wolf Build in Honkai: Star Rail

Patch 1.1 for Honkai: Star Rail adds the highly anticipated 5-star character Silver Wolf as the latest limited character banner. If you’ve managed to pull her, you’ll be wanting to make use of her, so we’ve prepared a handy guide on the best way to build your brand new Silver Wolf in Honkai: Star Rail.

How to Build Silver Wolf for Max Debuffing in Honkai: Star Rail

Silver Wolf is a powerful debuffing character to rival Welt. Silver Wolf outpaces Welt in single-target debuffing and damage, making her an excellent pairing with powerful single-target damage dealers such as Seele. However, she’s not strong enough without insane artifacts and several Eidolons to be your main damage dealer, so we’ll focus on building her as a fast and powerful debuffing queen with a side of damage output.

Light Cone

Luckily, this is an easy choice. Silver Wolf currently has her own event running, providing an incredibly powerful Light Cone for her called Before the Tutorial Mission Starts. Throughout the event, you’ll get material that you can use to superimpose her Light Cone up to level 5, which actually outperforms her 5-star Light Cone Brilliant Fixation unless you fork out for multiple copies of that to superimpose.

Before the Tutorial Mission Starts provides her with a huge amount of effect hit rate, which is crucial to her ability to apply debuffs to enemies, especially those with higher effect resistances such as elites and bosses. Additionally, it provides Silver Wolf with a nice amount of energy when she attacks enemies with reduced defense, which is what her ultimate ability specializes in doing!

Relic Sets

As a debuff-focused build, you should be running Silver Wolf with the Musketeer of Wild Wheat Relic set to give her more attack damage as well as a speed increase. It’s a perfect set-up because we want Silver Wolf to be as fast as possible so that she can attack often to generate energy and keep using her ultimate for defense shred as frequently as possible.

Fleet of the Ageless is the best set to use for her Planetary Relics. When Silver Wolf has a speed stat of 120 or higher (which we’re aiming for in this build), she increases allies’ attack by 8%. Sprightly Von Wacq is a good alternative set that you can use to focus on further improving Silver Wolf’s ultimate uptime.

Relic Stat Priorities

On the Body Relic, you want to aim for effect hit rate as the main stat. For Boots, you’ll want to try and get speed as the main stat. On the Planar Sphere, quantum damage is best as the main stat, and lastly on the Link Rope aim for energy regeneration rate as the main stat.

For sub stats on the relics, look for them in this priority order: effect hit rate > speed > break effect > attack.

That’s the best build to use with Silver Wolf in Honkai: Star Rail to turn her into a debuffing powerhouse! Used right, she’s hands-down one of the best characters in the game, and if you want more tips on making it through Honkai: Star Rail, make sure to take a look through our full range of coverage.