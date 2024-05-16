When Is Alicia Blanche Coming to Solo Leveling Arise?

Solo Leveling Arise has been making waves since its launch, and it doesn’t look like Netmarble’s slowing down the banners anytime soon. If you’re wondering when Alicia Blanche is coming to Solo Leveling Arise, here’s what you need to know.

Solo Leveling Arise Alicia Blanche Banner Release Window

First, keep in mind that there’s no official word from Netmarble just yet about the next character coming to Solo Leveling Arise. This is purely based on leaks and datamines, so take it with a grain of salt. That being said, it’s very likely that we’ll see Alicia Blanche get a rate-up banner in Solo Leveling Arise on May 30.

Cha Hae-In’s banner is set to run until May 29, 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, which means that we’ll likely get another banner to replace her on May 30. And from what we’re seeing from the leaks and rumors so far, it’s very likely that Alicia Blanche will be replacing her. We’ll update this article as soon as more info comes our way.

But with all that in mind, you’ll have quite a bit of time to save up your Essence Stones for the new character.

Who Is Alicia Blanche?

If you’re a fan of Solo Leveling and you’re wondering who the heck Alicia Blanche is, you’re probably not alone. Netmarble had previously stated that they’d be introducing new characters into Solo Leveling Arise, and Alicia is one of them.

She’s a completely new and original character that was created for Arise, and players can likely expect even more original hunters to get added to the game going forward. Of course, we should see other familiar faces as well, including Sung Il-Hwan, who plays a very pivotal role in the story.

And that’s everything you need to know about Alicia Blanche in Solo Leveling Arise for now.

