Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

When Is Alicia Blanche Coming to Solo Leveling Arise?

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: May 15, 2024 10:56 pm

Solo Leveling Arise has been making waves since its launch, and it doesn’t look like Netmarble’s slowing down the banners anytime soon. If you’re wondering when Alicia Blanche is coming to Solo Leveling Arise, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Solo Leveling Arise Alicia Blanche Banner Release Window

First, keep in mind that there’s no official word from Netmarble just yet about the next character coming to Solo Leveling Arise. This is purely based on leaks and datamines, so take it with a grain of salt. That being said, it’s very likely that we’ll see Alicia Blanche get a rate-up banner in Solo Leveling Arise on May 30.

Cha Hae-In’s banner is set to run until May 29, 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, which means that we’ll likely get another banner to replace her on May 30. And from what we’re seeing from the leaks and rumors so far, it’s very likely that Alicia Blanche will be replacing her. We’ll update this article as soon as more info comes our way.

But with all that in mind, you’ll have quite a bit of time to save up your Essence Stones for the new character.

Who Is Alicia Blanche?

If you’re a fan of Solo Leveling and you’re wondering who the heck Alicia Blanche is, you’re probably not alone. Netmarble had previously stated that they’d be introducing new characters into Solo Leveling Arise, and Alicia is one of them.

She’s a completely new and original character that was created for Arise, and players can likely expect even more original hunters to get added to the game going forward. Of course, we should see other familiar faces as well, including Sung Il-Hwan, who plays a very pivotal role in the story.

And that’s everything you need to know about Alicia Blanche in Solo Leveling Arise for now.

Post Tag:
Solo Leveling: Arise
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Get the JAK Patriot in MW3 & Warzone
JAK Patriot in MW3
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get the JAK Patriot in MW3 & Warzone
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz May 15, 2024
Read Article Where to Find All Candles and Matches in Animal Well
Animal Well screenshot of a lit candle beneath a large bat
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Where to Find All Candles and Matches in Animal Well
Seth Lowe Seth Lowe May 15, 2024
Read Article How to Get a Profane Mindcage in Diablo 4
Blood Maiden in Diablo 4.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get a Profane Mindcage in Diablo 4
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz May 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Get the JAK Patriot in MW3 & Warzone
JAK Patriot in MW3
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get the JAK Patriot in MW3 & Warzone
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz May 15, 2024
Read Article Where to Find All Candles and Matches in Animal Well
Animal Well screenshot of a lit candle beneath a large bat
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Where to Find All Candles and Matches in Animal Well
Seth Lowe Seth Lowe May 15, 2024
Read Article How to Get a Profane Mindcage in Diablo 4
Blood Maiden in Diablo 4.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get a Profane Mindcage in Diablo 4
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz May 15, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].