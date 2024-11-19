Forgot password
"She Who Watches Over All" Bestowing the Hero with a Vamp personality
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
How to Get a Vamp Personality In Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remake

Jesse Lab
Published: Nov 19, 2024 12:33 am

One of the most unique traits of Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remake is that each character can have a unique personality, which will determine state growth. Out of all of the personalities you can have, Vamp is by far the best, and here’s how you can get it. 

How to Be a Vamp In Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remake

Being a Vamp is undeniably the best class in Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remake, if only because it provides you consistently with numerous stat boosts upon leveling up. Each personality will determine whether you will see an increase in strength, agility, resilience, wisdom, or luck more often than other stats, but Vamps will experience significant boosts for each stat each time you level up!

If you want to have a Vamp personality though, the first requirement is having a female protagonist. This is decided at the very start of the game, so if you made your character male, you’ll never be a Vamp. Once that’s done, you’ll have to take the personality quiz by “She Who Watches Over All.” There are 49 questions you could be asked, but the two most important questions you need to answer effectively are “Do you hold anything precious?” and “Do you trip on a boulder and blame yourself?” When either of these questions are asked, you should answer ‘yes” to them, which will take you to a castle for a character scenario. 

The Hero approaches a chancellor in Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remake
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

While at the castle, you should go down the stairs and approach the minister on the right side of the hall and answer yes to both of his questions. Once you do, ‘She Who Watches Over All” will bless you with the Vamp personality, allowing you to boost your stats much faster than other classes. 

However, if you didn’t earn the Vamp personality, there are other ways to acquire it for your Hero. First, you can change your personality temporarily by equipping the Garter accessory, which can be found in Aliahan by giving five Mini Medals to Morgan Minimann. You won’t be able to get five medals until you reach Romaria at the earliest, but by that point, you should be able to fast-travel back to Aliahan to grab it either with a Chimaera Wing or the Zoom spell.

If you want your personality change to be more permanent, then you’ll want to find the Guns’n’Buns book. There’s only one in the game, and you won’t be able to get it until you reach the postgame and defeat the superboss Xenlon. So if you want to have the best personality in the game for a standard playthrough, you’ll either have to get it at the very beginning through the personality quiz or by equipping the Garter, and both are contingent upon if you’re playing as a woman.

And that’s how to get the Vamp personality in Dragon Quest III: HD-2D Remake!

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D
