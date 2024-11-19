How to Get & Use Surgelight Solvent in FFXIV

Generally speaking, progressing and leveling your character in Final Fantasy XIV is pretty straightforward. Once you get to the endgame, however, you start having to manage multiple resources and currencies, making things more complex. Here’s how to get and use Surgelight Solvent in FFXIV.

Getting Surgelight Solvent in FFXIV

Surgelight Solvent can be obtained by exchanging four AAC Illustrated: LHW Edition III items at Solution Nine in FFXIV. Head over to the Nexus Arcade area in Solution Nine, then speak with Hhihwi. From here, you can hand over your LHW Edition III items for one Surgelight Solvent.

To get AAC Illustrated: LHW Edition III, you need to clear the Savage version of the AAC Light-heavyweight M3 Raid. Do note that Savage Raids are some of the hardest content FFXIV has to offer, and you won’t be able to just form a party through the regular Duty Finder either even though the option is there. Your best bet is to form or join a party through Party Finder, and start learning the Raid mechanics from there.

This is a huge step up from the Normal versions, which can be cleared quite casually on a weekly basis. It’s also important to note that you can only get one LHW Edition III per week from your M3 Savage clears. Once you have four of them, exchange them with Hhihwi for your Surgelight Solvent.

How to Use Surgelight Solvent

Once you finally get your Surgelight Solvent, you can use it to enhance your Heliometry gear. With enough Tomestones of Heliometry, you can purchase the Quetzalli weapons from the vendor at Solution Nine.

And with the Surgelight Solvent, you can hand over the Solvent and your Quetzalli gear to get an Augmented version of the weapon, which is set at item level 730. Speak with Theone at Solution Nine to hand over the item and weapon, and you’ll be rewarded with the Augmented version.

You can also get Augmented versions of your Heliometry gear by exchanging Surgelight Twine and Glaze, which are much easier to get. Those only require Ordelle Coins, which are obtained through weekly clears of Jeuno: The First Walk.

And that’s everything you need to know about Surgelight Solvent in FFXIV. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

