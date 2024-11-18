How to Get & Use Ordelle Coin in FFXIV

With so many different types of currencies and resources available to you in Final Fantasy XIV, it can be hard to keep track of what gets you what. That’s where we come in. Here’s how to get and use Ordelle Coins in FFXIV.

Getting Ordelle Coins in FFXIV

Ordelle Coins can be obtained by completing Jeuno: The First Walk in FFXIV, which is the first Alliance Raid from the Echoes of Vana’diel series that got added in patch 7.1. It’s worth noting that you can only get one Ordelle Coin a week, so you’ll want to make sure to get your weekly clears if you’re planning on keeping up with your gear scores and item levels.

To unlock Jeuno: The First Walk, accept the quest titled An Otherworldly Encounter in Tulliyollal. Do note that you need to have completed the Dawntrail MSQs in order for this quest to show up. Simply follow the objective markers and you’ll gain access to the Raid, which has an item level requirement of 695.

Where to Use Ordelle Coins

Now that you have your first Ordelle Coin in FFXIV, it’s time to put it to good use. Head over to the Nexus Arcade in Solution Nine and speak with Uah’shepya, and you can exchange one Ordelle Coin for the following items:

Surgelight Twine

Surgelight Glaze

These are enhancement items that can be used to augment the gear you’ve bought with Tomestones of Heliometry, and wil bring your gear up to item level 730. If you’re unable to do the Savage Arcadion Raids, this is the next best way to gear up and get ready for the next content patch.

With your Heliometry gear and Surgelight item, speak with Theone at Solution Nine to hand over your items to get the Augmented version of your Quetzalli gear.

And that’s how to get and use Ordelle Coins in FFXIV. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

