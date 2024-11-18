Best TCG Games: Top 10 Picks For 2024 (Ranked)

If you love collecting shiny cardboard or playing games in the real world, Trading Card Games (TCGs) are a must-have hobby. But with so many options, how do you know where to spend your time (and dollars)? Our list of the best TCG s in 2024 can help.

Best TCGs to Play Right Now

There are many excellent TCGs out there right now, with options to suit any playstyle and art collection mood. From competitive monster-collectors to anime-inspired delights and friendlier co-op card games, 2024 offers a wealth of card gaming options.

Here are our top picks for the best ones to pick up this year, based on fan feedback, themes, and active player bases.

10. UniVersus

Image via UVS Games

If you’re a fan of many franchises and don’t want to commit, UniVersus can be an exciting TCG to get into. Once known as the Universal Fighting System, this card game got a rebrand in 2021, ushering in a new era for the multiversal TCG.

This system combines many fandoms under one universal TCG ruleset, so you can grab packs based on Critical Role, Godzilla, and more, then face off against your friends in the multiversal battles of your dreams. Universus does have active Organized Play and tournaments available as well, for the more competitive-minded TCG player.

9. Legendary Encounters: The X-Files

Image via Upper Deck

The TCG for X-Files fans is out there, my friends. This lesser-known deck-building card game is nevertheless beloved by fans of the franchise. Many praise how closely it manages to capture the vibes of the show while still providing an enjoyable card game.

This game lets players work together to solve mysteries, making it perfect for those who want something a little different from the traditional PvP TCG experience.

8. Hearthstone

Image via Blizzard

These days, Hearthstone is a free-to-start online card game, making it a great option for those who don’t have space at home for physical trading cards. The game draws from the lore of World of Warcraft, while creating a stunning and enjoyable digital trading card game experience. And if you want to get deep into it, you can buy expansions to craft more personalized, expansive decks.

Plus, if players want to collect the beautiful artwork in a more friendly format, there are stunning art books for the series you can add to your coffee table.

7. Star Wars: Unlimited

Image via Fantasy Flight Games

Claim the high ground in the Star Wars: Unlimited TCG. This card game features packs with all of your favorite Star Wars characters, letting you use the Force to take on fellow gamers in epic PvP duels. And yes, you can decide between the Dark Side or joining the Jedi.

If you can’t wrangle any of your real-life Star Wars fans to join you, Star Wars: Unlimited does have a fairly active organized play scene. You may well be able to take on some fellow Jedi or Sith at your local game shop.

6. Cardfight! Vanguard

Image via bushiroad

Anime fans won’t want to miss the anime-inspired Cardfight! Vanguard TCG, which has spawned an anime of its own. This TCG has been around since 2011 but it has a dedicated fan base, with new cards still being released on a regular basis.

This TCG lets players become an anime Cardfighter! and take on opponents in exciting duels, with beautiful artwork to admire even when you’re not doing battle.

5. Digimon

Image via Bandai

Digimon re-entered the TCG game in 2020 with a brand-new trading card game inspired by the TV series. If you were more of a Digimon kid than a Pokemon fan or were one of the rare ones with room in your heart for both, this is a must-have TCG experience.

Battle with your very-own Digimon and Digivolve your way to victory with the help of the Digidestined in this relative newcomer to the TCG space.

4. Yu-Gi-Oh!

Image via Konami

Listen, don’t knock the classics. There’s a reason many of us still can’t get “Your move!” to the tune of the Yu-Gi-Oh! theme song out of our heads. This TCG may not be the shiny new kid on the block, but it’s still going strong after all this time.

Whether you want a nostalgic return to simpler times or are looking for a TCG with fun monsters and complex rules, Yu-Gi-Oh! still fits the bill in 2024.

3. Disney Lorcana

Image via Ravensburger

Disney’s Lorcana TCG is here to bring Disney fans into the card-collecting fold. But it’s not just about finding your favorite Disney characters. Lorcana is a genuinely enjoyable TCG,

Those iconic Disney characters have exciting abilities that let you craft a strategic deck to take on one or more opponents at a time, making this a fast-paced and enjoyable game for new and seasoned TCG fans.

2. Magic: The Gathering

Image via Wizards of the Coast

Magic: The Gathering may be over 30 years old, but that doesn’t mean it’s not still a king among TCGs. This game has stood the test of time for a reason, with a ton of exciting cards and combinations to craft the ultimate deck within the current rules… or go rogue in your homegrown games.

New MTG packs still come out on a regular basis, so get ready to really dive into collecting if you’re new to the game, or returning after a hiatus. As one of the most popular TCGs of all time, Magic: The Gathering offers plenty of opportunities to play in person at card shops around the world.

1. Pokemon

Image via The Pokemon Company

Arguably there’s no better time to get into the Pokemon TCG than right now. With the new mobile version Pokemon TCG Pocket taking the world by storm, many new players are coming to the TCG or returning after a long time. After all, who can see those adorable digital cards and not want to start collecting them IRL?

Whether you’re new or you’ve been here all along, new Pokemon sets are still coming out and bringing new chase cards right along with them. I’m looking at you, upcoming Eevee-themed Prismatic Evolutions set.

No matter which card game you choose to get into, you can rest assured you’ll wind up with a binder full of beautiful cards to look at… or an entire room in the basement full to the brim, depending on your level of commitment and expendable income.

