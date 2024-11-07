At launch, Pokemon TCG Pocket has three different booster packs for you to open as part of the Genetic Apex set. The packs come with different cards, so if you’re looking for the best booster packs to open in Pokemon TCG Pocket, here’s what you need to know.

Which Booster Packs Should You Open in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

Without a doubt, the best booster packs you should open in Pokemon TCG Pocket are the Charizard packs. Not only are you giving yourself a shot at building the premier deck for big damage numbers with the Fire-type Pokemon and Charizard Ex, you’re also going to be able to get Sabrina, which is far and away the best Supporter card in the game.

In addition to that, you’ll also be able to get Starmie Ex, Kangaskhan, and Greninja, all of which are very powerful cards. Erika and Blaine are also included in the Charizard packs, who are crucial for the Fire and Grass decks if you choose to build them.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Best Booster Packs, In Order of Priority

Here is how you should be prioritizing your booster packs:

Charizard Mewtwo Pikachu

While Pikachu Ex is the top meta deck right now, your goal should be to get powerful and versatile cards that can be used in virtually any deck list. The cards included in the Pikachu pack are simply too niche, and with the release of Promo Mankey, chances are good that the Pikachu Ex deck won’t even stay meta for all that long.

The Mewtwo pack is also very solid for building a strong Psychic deck that focuses on Mewtwo Ex. You’ll be getting Mewtwo Ex and the Gardevoir line, which are the key cards for that deck.

However, as I mentioned previously, your focus really should be on the Charizard pack so that you can get a lot of versatile and crucial key pieces, then move to the next pack or use your Pack Points to get the cards you’re missing. You’ll eventually need to open all three packs for the secret missions, but start with Charizard first.

Hopefully that answers your question on the best booster packs to open in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

