Pokemon TCG Pocket
Image Source: The Pokemon Company
Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Pokemon TCG Pocket Secret Missions & How to Complete Them

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Nov 5, 2024 09:44 pm

There are tons of missions and challenges to take on in Pokemon TCG Pocket, and they’re usually all listed in the Missions tab. However, there are also a few secret missions to uncover in Pokemon TCG Pocket, and here’s everything you need to know about them.

Table of contents

What are Secret Missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

As the name implies, secret missions can’t be seen in the regular missions list in Pokemon TCG Pocket. You won’t actually know the requirements or rewards for them until you’ve cleared it yourself in-game.

If this sounds like a pain, don’t worry. I’ll go over all of the secret missions and how to complete them.

All Secret Missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket

There are a total of seven secret missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket, as listed below:

Secret MissionRequirementsRewards
The Gym Leaders of the Kanto Region 2Collect the full art versions of all eight Gym Leaders: Brock, Misty, Lt. Surge, Erika, Koga, Sabrina, Blaine, GiovanniWonder Hourglass x48
Pack Hourglass x12
Shop Tickets x10
Genetic Apex Museum 1 (Charizard)Collect the full art versions of the following cards from the Charizard pack: Gloom, Pinsir, Charmander, Rapidash, Lapras, Alakazam, Slowpoke, MeowthWonder Hourglass x36
Pack Hourglass x12
Shop Tickets x10
Genetic Apex Museum 2 (Mewtwo)Collect the full art versions of the following cards from the Mewtwo pack: Bulbasaur, Cubone, Golbat, Weezing, Dragonite, Pidgeot, Ditto, PorygonWonder Hourglass x36
Pack Hourglass x12
Shop Tickets x10
Genetic Apex Museum 3 (Pikachu)Collect the full art versions of the following cards from the Pikachu pack: Squirtle, Gyarados, Electrode, Diglett, Nidoqueen, Nidoking, Eevee, SnorlaxWonder Hourglass x36
Pack Hourglass x12
Shop Tickets x10
The Legendary Flight ContinuesCollect the full art versions of Articuno Ex, Zapdos Ex, and Moltres ExWonder Hourglass x48
Pack Hourglass x12
Legendary Birds Emblem
Complete the Kanto Pokedex!Collect all 151 Kanto region Pokemon cards. Any version will count, but Promo Pack versions do not count towards your progress for this mission.Mew
The Immersive 4Get the immersive art versions of Charizard Ex, Pikachu Ex, Mewtwo Ex, and Mew.Wonder Hourglass x48
Pack Hourglass x12
Shop Tickets x20

Needless to say, this is a massive undertaking, and will likely take F2P players a very long time to even begin chipping away at some of these. That being said, just keep opening your free daily packs each day, and consider focusing on the packs that you don’t have a lot of cards from yet.

And those are all of the secret missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our tier list for the best meta decks.

Pokemon TCG Pocket
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
