All Pokemon TCG Pocket Secret Missions & How to Complete Them

There are tons of missions and challenges to take on in Pokemon TCG Pocket, and they’re usually all listed in the Missions tab. However, there are also a few secret missions to uncover in Pokemon TCG Pocket, and here’s everything you need to know about them.

Recommended Videos

What are Secret Missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

As the name implies, secret missions can’t be seen in the regular missions list in Pokemon TCG Pocket. You won’t actually know the requirements or rewards for them until you’ve cleared it yourself in-game.

If this sounds like a pain, don’t worry. I’ll go over all of the secret missions and how to complete them.

All Secret Missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket

There are a total of seven secret missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket, as listed below:

Secret Mission Requirements Rewards The Gym Leaders of the Kanto Region 2 Collect the full art versions of all eight Gym Leaders: Brock, Misty, Lt. Surge, Erika, Koga, Sabrina, Blaine, Giovanni Wonder Hourglass x48

Pack Hourglass x12

Shop Tickets x10 Genetic Apex Museum 1 (Charizard) Collect the full art versions of the following cards from the Charizard pack: Gloom, Pinsir, Charmander, Rapidash, Lapras, Alakazam, Slowpoke, Meowth Wonder Hourglass x36

Pack Hourglass x12

Shop Tickets x10 Genetic Apex Museum 2 (Mewtwo) Collect the full art versions of the following cards from the Mewtwo pack: Bulbasaur, Cubone, Golbat, Weezing, Dragonite, Pidgeot, Ditto, Porygon Wonder Hourglass x36

Pack Hourglass x12

Shop Tickets x10 Genetic Apex Museum 3 (Pikachu) Collect the full art versions of the following cards from the Pikachu pack: Squirtle, Gyarados, Electrode, Diglett, Nidoqueen, Nidoking, Eevee, Snorlax Wonder Hourglass x36

Pack Hourglass x12

Shop Tickets x10 The Legendary Flight Continues Collect the full art versions of Articuno Ex, Zapdos Ex, and Moltres Ex Wonder Hourglass x48

Pack Hourglass x12

Legendary Birds Emblem Complete the Kanto Pokedex! Collect all 151 Kanto region Pokemon cards. Any version will count, but Promo Pack versions do not count towards your progress for this mission. Mew The Immersive 4 Get the immersive art versions of Charizard Ex, Pikachu Ex, Mewtwo Ex, and Mew. Wonder Hourglass x48

Pack Hourglass x12

Shop Tickets x20

Needless to say, this is a massive undertaking, and will likely take F2P players a very long time to even begin chipping away at some of these. That being said, just keep opening your free daily packs each day, and consider focusing on the packs that you don’t have a lot of cards from yet.

And those are all of the secret missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our tier list for the best meta decks.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy