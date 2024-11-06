All Pokemon TCG Pocket Secret Missions & How to Complete Them

There are tons of missions and challenges to take on in Pokemon TCG Pocket, and they’re usually all listed in the Missions tab. However, there are also a few secret missions to uncover in Pokemon TCG Pocket, and here’s everything you need to know about them.
What are Secret Missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket?
As the name implies, secret missions can’t be seen in the regular missions list in Pokemon TCG Pocket. You won’t actually know the requirements or rewards for them until you’ve cleared it yourself in-game.
If this sounds like a pain, don’t worry. I’ll go over all of the secret missions and how to complete them.
All Secret Missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket
There are a total of seven secret missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket, as listed below:
|Secret Mission
|Requirements
|Rewards
|The Gym Leaders of the Kanto Region 2
|Collect the full art versions of all eight Gym Leaders: Brock, Misty, Lt. Surge, Erika, Koga, Sabrina, Blaine, Giovanni
|Wonder Hourglass x48
Pack Hourglass x12
Shop Tickets x10
|Genetic Apex Museum 1 (Charizard)
|Collect the full art versions of the following cards from the Charizard pack: Gloom, Pinsir, Charmander, Rapidash, Lapras, Alakazam, Slowpoke, Meowth
|Wonder Hourglass x36
Pack Hourglass x12
Shop Tickets x10
|Genetic Apex Museum 2 (Mewtwo)
|Collect the full art versions of the following cards from the Mewtwo pack: Bulbasaur, Cubone, Golbat, Weezing, Dragonite, Pidgeot, Ditto, Porygon
|Wonder Hourglass x36
Pack Hourglass x12
Shop Tickets x10
|Genetic Apex Museum 3 (Pikachu)
|Collect the full art versions of the following cards from the Pikachu pack: Squirtle, Gyarados, Electrode, Diglett, Nidoqueen, Nidoking, Eevee, Snorlax
|Wonder Hourglass x36
Pack Hourglass x12
Shop Tickets x10
|The Legendary Flight Continues
|Collect the full art versions of Articuno Ex, Zapdos Ex, and Moltres Ex
|Wonder Hourglass x48
Pack Hourglass x12
Legendary Birds Emblem
|Complete the Kanto Pokedex!
|Collect all 151 Kanto region Pokemon cards. Any version will count, but Promo Pack versions do not count towards your progress for this mission.
|Mew
|The Immersive 4
|Get the immersive art versions of Charizard Ex, Pikachu Ex, Mewtwo Ex, and Mew.
|Wonder Hourglass x48
Pack Hourglass x12
Shop Tickets x20
Needless to say, this is a massive undertaking, and will likely take F2P players a very long time to even begin chipping away at some of these. That being said, just keep opening your free daily packs each day, and consider focusing on the packs that you don’t have a lot of cards from yet.
And those are all of the secret missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our tier list for the best meta decks.
Published: Nov 5, 2024 09:44 pm