There are a ton of cards to collect in Pokemon TCG Pocket, and that collection is only going to grow as more expansions get added to the game. With that in mind, here’s how to get Mew in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock Mew in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Mew is a secret immersive art card you can get in Pokemon TCG Pocket. It’s not listed in the Collection/Dex tab, though, so most players probably won’t even know it exists. To unlock Mew in Pokemon TCG Pocket, you need to collect all 151 cards for the Kanto region Pokemon, regardless of rarity.

This means that even if you don’t have the Ex versions of specific Pokemon, that counts too. For instance, if you have regular Pikachu but not Pikachu Ex, that will still count for your progress towards getting Mew.

Of course, collecting all 151 Pokemon from the Kanto region will probably take a considerable amount of time, especially if you’re an F2P player. After collecting all of the early battle and mission rewards, you’ll only be able to open two booster packs a day. There’s also no dupe protection, which means that it’s possible to get extremely unlucky with your packs.

The good news is that you get Pack Dust for every pack you open, which can be used to exchange for cards in the shop that you don’t have yet.

Mew’s Ability

Another piece of good news: Mew isn’t exactly a strong card in the game. The immersive art is really nice, sure, but here are its stats and abilities:

Type: Psychic

HP: 60

Psy Report (Costs 1 Psychic Energy): Your opponent reveals their hand. Does 20 damage.

Getting information about what your opponent has is great, but it’s not game-changing or meta-defining. So if you’re worried about losing out on potentially strong cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket, that shouldn’t be an issue at all with Mew.

And that’s how to get Mew in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our reroll guide.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy