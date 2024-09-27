Pokemon TCG Pocket Reroll Guide

If you’ve always liked the idea of a Pokemon card battler but found the official TCG too overwhelming to get into, then this game might be for you. It’s important that you get a good start, though, so here’s how to reroll your account in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

How to Reroll in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Pokemon TCG Pocket is basically a gacha game with Pokemon cards, so if you’re F2P, it might be a good idea to reroll your account until you have the right cards to build a deck with.

Here’s a step-by-step process to rerolling:

Start up the game and choose to play without linking an account. Play through the tutorial section and complete all of the Beginner and Daily missions. Use all of your Pack Hourglasses to open as many booster packs as you can. If you’re happy with your results, bind your account in the settings and continue playing. If not, tap on the hamburger icon in the bottom right corner of the screen, tap on Account, then choose Delete Save Data. Restart the game and try again.

The good news is that the tutorial section isn’t too long, so rerolling in Pokemon TCG Pocket isn’t too much of a hassle. The entire process should take you around 15 minutes or so.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Reroll Targets

Now that you know how to reroll your account, let’s talk about the cards you should be aiming for. Do note that I’m only going to be talking about cards that have an effect on gameplay. If you’re just looking for the Crown Rares or immersive art cards, that’s up to you, but note that the draw rates for those are extremely low.

If you’re here for the gameplay and you want to build a strong deck without worrying about cosmetics, you can check out our cards and decks tier list. I’ve also picked out a few key target cards down below:

Pikachu Ex

Charizard Ex

Venusaur Ex

Mewtwo Ex

Pidgeot

Pikachu Ex and Charizard Ex are easily two of the strongest cards in the game right now. The former gives you access to an easy 90 damage with just two Energy, while the latter is capable of one-shotting any card in the game. Venusaur Ex is also a solid card to shoot for thanks to its healing, but with Fire decks being so popular, it might not be a good idea to go all-in with a Grass deck, at least for now.

Pidgeot is, in my view, a very underrated card right now. It has the ability to force your opponent to swap out its Active Pokemon for something on the Bench, which can seriously disrupt their strategy. I’d also recommend going for Sabrina if possible to get that same effect.

Which Packs to Roll For?

With the Genetic Apex expansion, you have access to three types of booster packs. Take note that each pack has exclusive cards, as listed below:

Pack Exclusive Cards Pikachu Raichu

Pikachu Ex

Blastoise Ex

Eevee (Full Art)

Brock

Wigglytuff Ex

Snorlax Charizard Lapras

Charizard Ex

Moltres Ex

Alakazam (Full Art)

Exeggutor Ex

Erika

Flareon Mewtwo Gardevoir

Mewtwo Ex

Venusaur Ex

Cubone (Full Art)

Gengar Ex

Giovanni

Dragonite

Of course, getting the cards that you want is completely based on RNG, so the reroll process may end up taking longer than expected.

And that’s everything you need to know about how to reroll your account in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

