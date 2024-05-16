There are quite a few types of currencies and resources to accrue in Solo Leveling Arise, and Gold is easily the hardest one to come by. To that end, we’ve prepared a Solo Leveling Arise Gold farming guide to help you out.

How to Farm Gold in Solo Leveling Arise

First off, let’s go over all of the ways to get Gold in Solo Leveling Arise:

By completing stages in all game modes

By mining Gates

By clearing golden Treasure Gates

By collecting Activity Funds

By selling Artifacts

The most basic way of getting Gold is, of course, by just playing the game. No matter which game mode you’re in — whether it’s story mode or Battlefield of Time or Trials — you’ll gain a little bit of Gold at the end of the battle. However, there are far more efficient ways of getting Gold in Solo Leveling Arise, and I’ll go over them in more detail down below.

Gate Mining

This is an easy one to forget about, but one of the best ways to get Gold in Solo Leveling Arise is by mining Gates. This is the game’s dispatch feature, where you can send out a mining team to mine Gates each time you clear one.

Keep in mind that higher level Gates will yield better rewards, which is why it’s important that you make use of the Rescan feature to refresh your Gates to try to get better ones. If you’re F2P, you’ll eventually reach a point where you need to pay Essence Stones for refreshes. Don’t do this, but make use of all your free refreshes each day.

Clear Treasure Gates

Speaking of Gates, when you’re refreshing your Gates, look out for purple, red, and golden Gates. These are Dungeon Breaks, Red Gates, and Treasure Gates. The former two are great sources of experience for Sung Jinwoo, while Golden Gates will give you a great source of Gold.

Collect Activity Funds

Another easy one to forget about, but Activity Funds are the idle feature of Solo Leveling Arise. This will cap out every 24 hours, so make sure to check it each day for a good source of experience and Gold.

One thing to note is that your Activity Funds tier will increase as Sung Jinwoo levels up, and it’ll also take into account all of your hunter levels. I don’t recommend doing this early on, but once you’ve reached a point where Gold has become a little bit less of an issue for you, it can be worth leveling up all of your hunters, even the SR ones you don’t use. This is because the cumulative levels of your hunters will also increase your Activity Funds tier, thus increasing the amount of rewards you get as well.

Sell Your Artifacts

Finally, let’s talk about Artifacts. These are incredibly important as they help you gain power level quickly in Solo Leveling Arise, but they’re also a fantastic source of Gold early on. Each day, you’ll want to head into the Exchange Store to purchase two extra keys for your Instance Dungeons and Encore Dungeons.

You’ll be able to get a ton more extra Artifacts this way, and you can also sell your common-tier Artifacts for extra money. This is a great way to get Gold, so make sure you’re not skimping on this.

Challenges and Other Gold-Saving Tips

Before we end off, keep in mind that Challenges will also reward you with a ton of Gold. That being said, you need to be careful with the Challenges that task you with enhancing Artifacts. Enhancements will take up a lot of money, and as a general rule of thumb, do not enhance an Artifact past +10 until you’ve gotten a piece of gear that you absolutely want to keep for the long run.

This is because Artifacts upgraded past +10 will actually cost you Gold if you want to swap them out, and this becomes very inefficient. For these Challenges, I recommend upgrading common-tier ones just to knock them out. When you’re eventually tasked with going past +10, save them for the Artifacts that you actually want to keep.

And that’s how you can farm Gold efficiently in Solo Leveling Arise.

