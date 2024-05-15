Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Solo Leveling Arise Complete Artifact Guide

Zhiqing Wan
Published: May 15, 2024 02:13 am

Leveling up your characters isn’t enough in Solo Leveling Arise; you need to make sure they’re properly equipped as well. To that end, here’s everything you need to know about Artifacts in Solo Leveling Arise.

How to Get All Artifact Sets in Solo Leveling Arise

a screenshot of where to farm artifacts in solo leveling arise

There are a total of eight armor Artifact sets in Solo Leveling Arise, and six jewelry Artifact sets. We’ll go over every set down below, along with their set bonuses and how you can get them.

Artifact SetTypeSet BonusesHow to Get
Armed (Black Lion)Armor2-piece: Increse the user’s Attack by 5%.
4-piece: When attacking, ignores 15% of the target’s Defense and attacks.		Legs and Arms: Blue Venom-fanged Kasaka
Chest and Head: Viridescent Mage Fores
Destroyer (High-ranking Demon)Armor2-piece: Your Power Gauge Acquisition Rate increases by 20%.
4-piece: When the battle starts, charges Power Gauge by 50% and additionally increases the player and the party’s Power Gauge Acquisition Rate by 20%.		Legs and Arms: The Gatekeeper of Hell, Cerberus
Chest and Head: Giant Arachnid
Guardian (Palace Guard)Armor2-piece: The Shield effect increases by 30%.
4-piece: When a team member activates a Shield, it increases damage dealt by 10% for 10 seconds.		Legs and Arms: The Gatekeeper of Hell, Cerberus
Chest and Head: Giant Arachnid
Noble Sacrifice (Holy)Armor2-piece: The user’s HP increases by 8%.
4-piece: Decreases the user’s Attack by 8%, but increases the team members’ Attack by 8%.		Legs and Arms: Blue Venom-fanged Kasaka
Chest and Head: Viridescent Mage Fores
One-hit Kill (Almighty Kargalgan)Armor2-piece: Increases Ultimate Skill damage by 25%.
4-piece: Decreases the Ultimate Skill cooldown by 40%.		Legs and Arms: The Gatekeeper of Hell, Cerberus
Chest and Head: Giant Arachnid
Solid Analysis (New Hunter)Armor2-piece: Your damage dealt to enemies in the Break state increases by 15%.
4-piece: When attacking the Weakness attribute, increases Break effect by 30%.		Legs and Arms: Blue Venom-fanged Kasaka
Chest and Head: Viridescent Mage Fores
Solid Foundation (Dragon Knight)Armor2-piece: Increases Basic Attack damage by 18%.
4-piece: Increases Core Attack damage by 18% and when the attack hits, charges Core Gauge by 60.		Legs and Arms: The Gatekeeper of Hell, Cerberus
Chest and Head: Giant Arachnid
Toughness (Hard Leather)Armor2-piece: Your Critical Hit Rate increases by 8%.
4-piece: Your Critical Hit Damage increases by 32%.		Legs and Arms: Blue Venom-fanged Kasaka
Chest and Head: Viridescent Mage Fores
Berserker (Skeleton)Jewelry2-piece: When the user has 50% HP or less, their damage dealt increases by 15%.
4-piece: HP condition has been changed to 70% and Damage Dealt Increase effect increases to 30%.		Bracelet and Necklace: Steel-fanged Lycan
Champion on the Field (Red-Eyed)Jewelry2-piece: Increases Attack by 5% for 4 seconds when landing a Critical Hit.
4-piece: The Attack Increase effect stack maximum increases to 4 instances.		Bracelet and Necklace: Steel-fanged Lycan
Concentration of Firepower (Viridescent)Jewelry2-piece: Increases Skill MP Consumption Rate by 20%, but increases damage dealt by 5% and decreases Basic Skill Cooldown by 5%.
4-piece: Increases Damage Increase effect to 18% and Cooldown Reduction effect of Basic Skills to 18%.		Bracelet and Necklace: Steel-fanged Lycan
Executioner (Behemoth)Jewelry2-piece: When attacking enemies with 40% or less HP, increases damage dealt by 8%.
4-piece: HP condition has been changed to 70% and Damage Increase effect increases to 20%.		Bracelet and Necklace: Steel-fanged Lycan
Expert (Beast)Jewelry2-piece: When landing a Critical Hit, has a 25% chance to increase Attack by 0.8%.
4-piece: Increases Activation Rate to 50% and Attack Increase effect to 1.6%.		Bracelet and Necklace: Steel-fanged Lycan
Outstanding Connection (Aquamarine)Jewelry2-piece: When tagging out, increases the Attack of you and your team members by 12% for 10 seconds.
4-piece: Increases Attack Increase effect to 28% and duration to 15 seconds.		Bracelet and Necklace: Steel-fanged Lycan

All of the armor sets can be farmed from Encore Dungeons, which require you to use only your hunters. On the other hand, the jewelry sets can be farmed from Instance Dungeons, which require you to use Jinwoo himself.

How Main Stats and Substats Work

a screenshot of artifact main stats and substats in solo leveling arise

If you’re familiar with Genshin Impact, the Artifacts in Solo Leveling Arise should be pretty easy to get acquainted with as well. Just like in Genshin, the main stats and substats on the Artifacts you get in Arise are randomized. This means that you will likely spend a long time farming your Encore and Instance Dungeons if you’re trying to get the very best stats on the gear you want for specific characters.

As you get Epic and Legendary tier Artifacts, you’ll notice that these will come with unlocked substats. You can then enhance them to unlock their remaining hidden substats before determining whether you want to keep them or not.

Best Artifact Sets for Every SSR Character

Finally, I should note that this is just a general rule of thumb, and which sets you want for each character will depend on your team comp and play style. That said, here are the best Artifact sets and stats you should aim for with every SSR character currently in the game, including Sung Jinwoo:

CharacterBest Armor SetsBest Jewelry SetsBest Stats
Sung JinwooDestroyer (High-ranking Demon)
Toughness (Hard Leather)		Expert (Beast)Attack
Critical Hit Damage
Critical Hit Rate
Cha Hae-InToughness (Hard Leather)
Armed (Black Lion)
Solid Foundation (Dragon Knight)		Expert (Beast)
Champion on the Field (Red-Eyed)
Concentration of Firepower (Viridescent)		Critical Hit Damage
Critical Hit Rate
Def PEN
Attack
Baek Yoonho (Silver Mane)Noble
Toughness (Hard Leather)
Armed (Black Lion)
Solid Foundation (Dragon Knight)		Expert (Beast)
Berserker (Skeleton)
Champion on the Field (Red-Eyed)		Attack
HP
Critical Hit Damage
Choi Jong-InArmed (Black Lion)
Almighty Kargalgan		Executioner (Behemoth)
Berserker (Skeleton)
Outstanding Connection (Aquamarine)		Attack
Def PEN
Lee BoraArmed (Black Lion)
Toughness (Hard Leather)		Champion on the Field (Red-Eyed)
Expert (Beast)
Outstanding Connection (Aquamarine)		Attack
Critical Hit Rate
Critical Hit Damage
Seo JiwooToughness (Hard Leather)
Holy
New Hunter		Outstanding Connection (Aquamarine)
Expert (Beast)
Executioner (Behemoth)		HP
Critical Hit Rate
Critical Hit Damage
Emma LaurentHoly
New Hunter		Executioner (Behemoth)
Outstanding Connection (Aquamarine)
Concentration of Firepower (Viridescent)		HP
Def PEN
Hwang DongsooSolid Foundation (Dragon Knight)
Holy		Executioner (Behemoth)
Berserker (Skeleton)
Outstanding Connection (Aquamarine)
Concentration of Firepower (Viridescent)		Defense
Def PEN
Baek YoonhoHoly
New Hunter
Toughness (Hard Leather)		Outstanding Connection (Aquamarine)
Expert (Beast)		Defense
Critical Hit Rate
Lim Tae-GyuArmed (Black Lion)
Solid Foundation (Dragon Knight)
New Hunter		Outstanding Connection (Aquamarine)
Expert (Beast)
Champion on the Field (Red-Eyed)		Attack
Dark Damage
Woo JinchulSolid Foundation (Dragon Knight)
New Hunter
Holy		Executioner (Behemoth)
Berserker (Skeleton)
Outstanding Connection (Aquamarine)
Concentration of Firepower (Viridescent)		Defense
Def PEN
Wind Damage
Min Byung-GuHoly
Toughness (Hard Leather)		Outstanding Connection (Aquamarine)
Concentration of Firepower (Viridescent)		HP
Critical Hit Damage
Healing Given Increase

And that pretty much wraps it up for our Solo Leveling Arise Artifact guide. Before you go, make sure to check out our hunter and weapon tier lists as well.

Solo Leveling: Arise
