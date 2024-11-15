How to Unlock the Samuels Operator in Black Ops 6

Call of Duty Season 1 is full of content. Much of it – like new maps, modes, and a dense Battle Pass – was expected. However, an unusual Operator appearing in some player’s menu is causing a lot of buzz in the community. Here’s how to get the Samuels Operator in Black Ops 6.

How to Unlock Samuels in Black Ops 6

For some Call of Duty players, Samuels just appeared in their Black Ops 6 menus as a selectable Operator. However, a new Prestige Master category in the Barracks seems to point toward how to unlock the character.

The Prestige Master rewards include an Operator skin for Marshall, a Weapon Blueprint, additional Prestige Icons, and more. Additionally, there is a set of rewards that are as-of-yet “redacted” until players reach Level 1,000 in their Prestige journey. While only a silhouette is visible, the character design appears almost identical to leaked images and video of Samuels by ForwardLeaksAlt on X (formerly Twitter).

Who is Samuels in Black Ops 6?

Samuels is a standout among Black Ops 6 Operators. Even though the game is set in 1991, Samuels appears in very futuristic attire. His outfit has an almost Cyberpunk aesthetic, with his gear and attire looking like it would fit more in Black Ops 3 or Black Ops 4 than the current entry. As it turns out, it appears there’s a good reason for that.

Some Call of Duty superfans were quick to point out that Samuels actually isn’t a brand new character. Rather, he originally appeared in the Campaign of Black Ops 2, which is set in the near future of 2025. Samuels is a minor character in a single level the game, “Cordis Die”. This mission sees protagonist David “Section” Mason helping to defend the U.S. President and fighting against terrorists when Raul Menendez attacks Los Angeles.

Samuels is a Secret Service agent, whose importance in the mission depends on player action. Black Ops 2 had a branching storyline, where character choice could impact the story. If a decision made earlier in the game caused Mike Harper to die, Samuels will essentially take his place in the mission.

In Black Ops 6, Samuels’ character bio recounts details of this mission, which is puzzling given those events take place over three decades after the events of Black Ops 6. However, Call of Duty has been known to include Operators from the next game as a teaser. Often, pre-order bonuses include playable Operators from the upcoming title, like how Frank Woods appeared as an Operator in Modern Warfare 3. It seems this is likely the case for Samuels’ appearance in Black Ops 6. It has been widely reported that Call of Duty 2025 will be set in the near future of the 2030s, serving as a direct sequel to Black Ops 2. If this comes true, Samuels makes sense as inclusion in Black Ops 6 to tease the franchise’s next title.

