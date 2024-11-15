Which 6-Star Character Should You Choose First in Ash Echoes?

The global version of Ash Echoes is pretty generous in that it gives you plenty of resources and even a select ticket near the start of the game. But which 6-star character should you pick first in Ash Echoes? We’re here to help you out.

Recommended Videos

Best 6-Star Character to Choose First in Ash Echoes

After making 30 summons on any banner in Ash Echoes, you can click the bottom left corner of the Spirit Dive screen to choose your first 6-star Echomancer. These are the best options to choose first:

Cyros

Lorelle

For folks who are looking for a good DPS character to help carry their team through the PvE stages in Ash Echoes, Cyros is an easy one to go for. He does incredible Fire damage, and not only that, if you happen to be trying to pull for Cen Ying on the featured banner, both characters will make up a very strong Fire core once you get them.

It’s worth noting that you’ll get another random 6-star character after completing Phase 6 of the beginner missions, and Cyros isn’t necessarily a bad option to get another dupe for. So if you don’t want to think too hard about it and just want to go for a strong DPS character, go for Cyros.

On the other hand, there’s also a very strong case for Lorelle in Ash Echoes. She continues to be one of the top performing characters in the CN version of the game, thanks to her ability to swap between her offensive and defensive modes. She’s able to just tank a whole bunch of damage for your team, which makes her very beginner-friendly, especially if you’re still learning how to play the game.

She’s also got great offensive capabilities and is able to buff your team to increase your overall damage output. The great thing about Lorelle is that she’s extremely versatile — even more so than Cyros — and can fit into virtually any team setup.

Other Options to Consider

The only other two characters worth considering are Luke and Longqing. Luke is a fantastic support character who can also work well with Cen Ying, but your priority should be to get either Cyros or Cen Ying first before considering him.

Alternatively, if you happen to already have a strong DPS setup and weren’t able to get the free Sambheka for whatever reason, then you’ll want to consider Longqing, who’s hands down the best healer in the game.

Hopefully that helps with your decision regarding the best 6-star character to choose first in Ash Echoes. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our codes list.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy