Best Controller Settings for Black Ops 6 Warzone

Call of Duty Season 1 integrates Black Ops 6 and Warzone. This comes with major additions, including Omnimovement. This completely changes how the battle royale game feels to play. That being said, here are the new best controller settings for Warzone in Black Ops 6.

Recommended Videos

Best Input and Controller Settings for Black Ops 6 Warzone

Just like in Black Ops 6, movement is now more important than ever in Call Of Duty: Warzone. As such, the button layout we recommend is centered on making sure your thumbs are on the sticks as often as possible.

The button layout we recommend most is Bumper Jumper Tactical, which will be noted as “L1 Jumper Tactical” or “LB Jumper Tactical” depending on your platform and controller. The main benefit here is that this makes sliding and jumping accessible from the thumbstick and left bumper respectively. This means you’ll still be able to aim while jumping, sliding and diving. This helps take full advantage of Omnimovement without sacrificing accuracy or precision.

I also swap out my interact button with the right bumper, to be able to reload, open doors, and interact with loot without leaving myself too vulnerable.

For Stick Sensitivity, a good mid-to-high is just right for Warzone. If you feel comfortable at 20, this extremely sensitive option will allow you to make extremely fast turns. For most players, especially those who like to engage enemies at range, somewhere between 10 and 14 is the best choice.

For PlayStation 5 players, we strongly recommend turning the Trigger Effect off. While the DualSense’s adaptive triggers are fun and immersive, the increased tensions can lead to delayed reactions, or even fatigue and soreness in extended sessions.

Best Aiming, Movement and Combat Settings in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone offers additional types of controller settings, in Aiming, Movement, and Combat tabs. The Aiming settings are perfectly fine on their defaults. However, if you’re a player who prefers Look Inversion, be sure to toggle that to Inverted.

For Movement Settings, Warzone inherits the Intelligent Movement from Black Ops 6. These allow for the game to aid players in their movement, by making certain actions automatic. This reduces the amount of necessary inputs needed to do common actions like Sprint and Mantle. This will help you stay in the game, as well as reduce finger fatigue and soreness in longer sessions. Here are the Intelligent Movement settings we recommend:

For Sprint Assist, select Tactical Sprint Assist.

For Mantle Assist, select Low Mantle Assist.

Turn Crouch Assist Off.

Leave Corner Slice On.

The rest of the Movement settings fall under Movement Behaviors. Most of these are fine as their defaults, but make to have Mantle Cancels Reload off. This will prevent disruptions to momentum.

Most of the Combat Behaviors settings are also fairly intuitive, and work fine as default. However, make sure to check out the Combat Advanced Settings. Here, turn Interact/Reload Behavior to prioritize interact. This will make interacting and grabbing loot a tap of the interact button instead of a hold. It will also allow you to still reload by just tapping the reload button if there isn’t anything else to interact with nearby.

The most important setting to change here is to make sure Sprint Cancels Reload is off. This again will keep momentum with more fluid movement, and allow you to finish a reload while on the run.

