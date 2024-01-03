The best Ruan Mei build in Honkai: Star Rail can help turn this dazzling musician into a support powerhouse that’ll have all of your teams crushing through enemy defenses. If you’re looking to make sure you’re not wasting her potential, we’ve got you covered.

Best Ruan Mei Build in Honkai: Star Rail

As a follower of the path of Harmony, Ruan Mei is an Ice element support character who can boost a lot of useful stats for your attackers. Aside from her basic attack, which is basic and attack-like and not really worth talking about, Ruan Mei’s talent increases the speed of her teammates and also allows her to deal damage to foes when an ally breaks their weakness.

Her skill grants her Overtone, which last for three turns and increases the damage of your allies, and their weakness break efficiency, too. Her ultimate also grants a buff, which makes a field that increases her allies’ resistance penetration and makes it harder for enemies to recover from their weakness break. You’ll get the feeling that a lot of Ruan Mei’s thing is about break effect, and you’d be right because that’s her main stat, and one of her traces actually boosts her allies’ damage even more if you can hit 180% break effect with her.

Best Ruan Mei Artifacts in Honkai: Star Rail

Ruan Mei’s best artifact set is the Thief of Shooting Meteor, which grants an increase to break effect of 32% and grants energy if she ever breaks an enemy weakness. You can also use this as a two-piece set and combine it with Messenger Traversing Hackerspace two-piece to give a little bit of speed as well. For the Planar Ornaments, you’ll want the Talia: Kingdom of Banditry set, which grants more break effect and can grant even more break effect still if you can make her speed hit 145m or higher.

In terms of stats, you’ll want to go for break effect of at least 180%, and then any excess should go into speed, energy regeneration, and attack. The ideal is 180% break effect, at least 145 speed, and then just a lot of energy regeneration and attack. Don’t worry about crit stats, though.

Best Ruan Mei Weapons in Honkai: Star Rail

For weapons, the choices are very clear. If you can get Past Self in Mirror, her signature Light Cone, then that’s the best one you can get. Not only does it boost break effect, but it also boosts allies’ damage when she uses her ultimate and can grant an extra skill point and grants energy to everyone as well. It’s absurdly good.

In terms of four-star options, you want to use the Memories of the Past. This Light Cone grants a lot of break effect and also grants energy regeneration whenever she attacks as well. It’s not quite as good as Past Self in Mirror, but it is an exceptional choice for her that’ll still do a lot of good work for you.