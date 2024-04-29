How To Unlock Level 3 Fittings in Top Spin 2K25

If you’re hoping to take your Top Spin 2K25 skills to the next level, you’ll need to utilize Fittings. Here’s how to unlock better Fittings, and what you need to do to get the best of the best.

Recommended Videos

How To Unlock New Fittings in Top Spin 2K25

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re hoping to unlock new fittings for your created character, you’ll have to get on the Grindset. As you level up your character, you’ll start unlocking plenty of new features for the MyCareer mode, including the ability to swap the fittings you have in your racket. With a choice of Strings, Grip, and Frame fittings, you can give your character an extra boost of power and skill.

If you’re looking to get your hands on the Level 3 fittings of your choice, you’ll need to push yourself to reach Level 30 in MyCareer. This is going to be a long and slightly arduous process, with plenty of grinding to get yourself up the ranks. Thankfully, if you’ve gotten some Boosts through gameplay or by grinding through the Centre Court Pass, you should be able to make this happen in about 20 to 30 hours.

Once you’ve unlocked the final set of Fittings, you’ll just need to keep playing some matches to unlock them. It doesn’t matter if you’re jumping into ATP 250 or Masters level tournaments — you’ll start earning them just by playing matches in MyCareer. Continue doing this until you’ve unlocked them all, and start building the ultimate player to take Online.

While using AP to upgrade the best stats is the greatest way to make a warrior, these Fittings will increase your skills by a rather impressive margin. Get ready to hit the court and start grinding, because the Level 3 fittings are worth your time.

Top Spin 2K25 is available now on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more