Is Top Spin 2K25 MyCareer Mode Always Online?

The MyCareer mode is one of my favorite parts of the Top Spin 2K25 experience, taking on Pros and bringing home win after win. But, do you need to be always connected to 2K servers to play, or can you turn off your internet?

Is MyCareer Always Online in Top Spin 2K25?

If you’re not connected to the net or you’re experiencing some internet issues, you won’t be able to access MyCareer. Unfortunately, for those with limited data or slow speeds, MyCareer is always online. There is a chance that this could be reversed in the future, but as it stands, you’ll need to be online to play this mode. As it stands, you’ll need to be connected to the internet at all times to play MyCareer and may need to exit if you’ve suspended the game in the background. However, this bug could be fixed in a future patch release.

Can You Play Other Top Spin 2K25 Modes Without Internet?

If your internet is having issues, you can at least participate in Local matches against friends or AI opponents. You’ll just need to wait until your internet is working better before you can jump back into the grind of MyCareer. It’s unfortunate that this mode is always online, especially since it’s one of the most engaging parts of the whole package.

The choice to make MyCareer an always-online part could likely be an anti-cheating measure. Since players cannot pay to level up their characters like they do in games like NBA 2K24, the development team may be worried that players could find exploits that would allow them to level up their characters to the max without playing the game as intended.

There is no official confirmation as to why this mode is locked to an online-only status, but we can only hope that players with spotty internet or slower speeds will be able to experience it more easily in the future.

Top Spin 2K25 is available now on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S.

