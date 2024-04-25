A created character going for a spike hit in Top Spin 2K25
When to Rest in MyCareer in Top Spin 2K25

Maybe it's time to take a nap or something.
Published: Apr 25, 2024 02:11 pm

Picking the proper time to rest in Top Spin 2K25 can help avoid injury while playing in the MyCAREER mode. At what point should you consider taking a month off to avoid getting hit with a major injury that could derail your season? Here’s what you need to know.

When You Should Rest in Top Spin 2K25

A created character hitting a ball in Top Spin 2K25
Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re hoping to keep your character in tip-top shape, you should consider taking a month off when your energy hits around 60%. You can always try to chance it and push yourself a little harder, but I’ve found that this is the magic number. A little above or a little below will be more than fine, you should be able to push through this without hurting yourself. If you get hit with a major injury, however, you may be out of commission for up to 3 months.

Best Stats To Upgrade in Top Spin 2K25

As you strive toward the leaderboards, being as active as possible is important. While it may not be any fun missing out on a month of activity in MyCareer, it’s worth it overall so you don’t hurt your player and lose out on valuable skill points or worse. If you’ve suffered a Minor Injury during a tournament, you should be able to play through that just fine and not worry about too much damage. If you keep pushing yourself, however, you’ll need to sit out more time than you’d like.

How To Heal An Injury in Top Spin 2K25

A custom character returns a hit in Top Spin 2K25
Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’ve gotten injured in the MyCareer mode, the only available option is to rest. There are no doctors available to you while you’re on the road, so click the rest button and move the months ahead until you see that you have fully healed. If you try to go back onto the court with an injury, you risk doing more damage than good.

Top Spin 2K25 will be available on April 26, 2024, on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S.

