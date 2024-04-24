A created character in Top Spin 2K25 returns a big hit on the court.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Best Stats To Upgrade in Top Spin 2K25

Smash and bash your way to victory by upgrading the right skills.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|
Published: Apr 24, 2024

If you’re looking to dominate the court in Top Spin 2K25, you will need to upgrade the right attributes. Let’s find out which are the most important and where you should spend your time developing them.

Which Attributes Should You Upgrade in Top Spin 2K25?

A list of all available attributes in Top Spin 2K25, with Power Selected and upgraded +6
Screenshot by The Escapist

As you work through the MyCareer mode of Top Spin 2K25, you’ll start out as a rookie with a flat 30 across all of your attributes. As you continue to progress and level up, you can start dumping AP — Attribute Points — into your skills. But which are the most important to improve upon?

Many of the choices depend on your playstyle, but some are great regardless. Power is one of the most important attributes to upgrade, as it directly affects the power of your forehands and backhands. If you’re looking to score some easy points, make sure that you bump this attribute as soon as possible.

Pay attention to where you are when you hit the ball — do you focus more on your forehand or backhand? If you’re split down the middle, be sure you’re distributing your AP fairly between Forehand and Backhand. Otherwise, feel free to have a bias toward one or the other.

Serve is also one of the most important skills to have. Seeing as it’s the start of every set, you’ll need to make sure that you’re not only accurate but powerful on the serve. This could make or break a set for you, so pumping some AP into the Serve category can help you start getting Service Aces, or at least a great start to the match.

Lastly, between Speed, Stamina, and Reflexes, my money would have to be on Speed being the most important of the three. It’s not to say that the other options aren’t just as important as Speed here, but if you need to cover plenty of ground quickly due to a tricky opponent, Speed is going to be your best friend.

Overall, all of the statistics here are rather important — it all varies on how you play. If you’re looking for a great baseline, you can also model your character after the following professionals:

  • Pete Sampras – Serve and Volley
  • Caroline Wozniacki – Baseline Defense
  • Serena Williams – Baseline Offense
  • Roger Federer – All-Round

All in all, your character should be built on how you play. This guide will help you learn the basics, but it’s up to you to tweak as you see fit. Get ready to hit the court, and prepare for anything your opponents can throw your way.

Top Spin 2K25 launches on April 26, 2024, on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S.

