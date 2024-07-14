How to Get All Materials to Unlock Lepic in The First Descendant

If Lepic is a starter you didn’t pick in The First Descendant then you may be interested in getting his intense bossing power added to your lineup. This is how to get Lepic in The First Descendant.

How to Get Lepic in The First Descendant

Lepic is an interesting guy The First Descendant, because much like Ajax, he is a starter with a pretty late-game farm if you don’t pick him and want to add him later. You need to get all his parts to be able to research him with Anais in Albion. The twist is that each of these parts requires a blueprint that you must find and some resources that you can build it with. The only one this doesn’t apply to is the Lepic Code, which drops from an Amorphous Material without the need for any further work. You can consider this to be the overall blueprint for the Lepic suit.

Up first, our Blueprint and Code sources. Remember, Amorphous Materials are obtained from their source mission and then opened via a Reconstructed Device that can be found after their linked boss fights or Void Fusion Reactors. You can find the materials you need, the material source, and the linked boss fight all listed below.

All Lepic Amorphous Materials

Blueprint Source and Linked Void Intercept Lepic Enhance Cells Blueprint Amorphous Material Pattern: 012 – has a 26-43% drop chance from the Block Kuiper Mining special operation mission in the Classified Area of Sterile Land. Odds increase as waves get higher.

Opened at the Stunning Beauty Void Intercept boss fight. Lepic Stabilizer Blueprint Amorphous Material Pattern: 019 – has a 26-42% drop chance from Neutralize the Void Experiment Special Operation mission in the Timberfall area of Vespers. Odds increase as waves get higher.

Opened at the Executioner Void boss fight. Lepic Spiral Catalyst Blueprint Amorphous Material Pattern: 010 – has a 100% drop chance from The Unknown Laboratory mission in the Classified Area of Sterile Land.

Opened at the Stunning Beauty Void Intercept boss fight. Lepic Code Amorphous Material Pattern: 013 – has a 20% drop chance from the Vulgus Strategic Outpost mission in the Lumber Yard area of Vespers.

Opened at the Void Fusion Reactor in The Ruins on Vespers.

Once you have all the blueprints, you need to make the parts using the following resources.

Lepic Part Resourcs Required for Research Lepic Enhanced Cells 290 Semi-permanent Plasma

499 Monomolecular Extractor

34 Highly-concentrated Energy

Lepic Enhance Cells Blueprint Lepic Stabilizer 571 Superfluid

462 Shape Memory Alloy

43 Crystal Biogel

Lepic Stabilizer Blueprint Lepic Spiral Catalyst 519 Metal Accelerant

554 Carbon Crystal

60 Complex Carbon Activator

Lepic Spiral Catalyst Blueprint Lepic Code No construction required.

For farming all the above resources, you can find some details on where to go below.

Resource Best Farming Source Semi-permanent Plasma Is obtained from opening Resource or Munitions boxes on Vespers. Use your scanner to find them, as they will be marked by white chevrons on the screen. Monomolecular Extractor Is obtained from opening Resource or Munitions boxes on Agna Desert. Highly-concentrated Energy Residue Is obtained from Encrypted Vaults in Hagios. Superfluid Can drop from Munitions or Resource boxes in Sterile Lands. Shape Memory Alloy Resource boxes or Munitions boxes in Hagios. Crystal Biogel Gotten from the mission monsters in the following missions:

Void Fusion Reactor – Mountaintops area

Shipment Base: Vulgus Strategic Outpost

Hatchery: Vulgus Strategic Outpost Metal Accelerant It is obtained by destroying Resource Boxes or opening Munitions Boxes in Sterile Lands. Carbon Crystal Drops from Resource boxes and Munitions boxes in Hagios . Complex Carbon Activator Farmed from missions monsters in:

Seed Vault (Abandoned Zone)

The Chapel (Derelict Covert)y Swamp mission in Misty Woods in Echo Swamp.

Once you have all the resources, return to Anais in Albion, where you can research all the components now that you have the resources and blueprints to build them. Each one will take eight hours to complete, but you can have them all building at the same time, as long as you hav the available slots. The research for each part will also cost 200,000 Gold each.

Return to Anais after eight hours, collect all the parts, and then load up the research request for Lepic. This will take another sixteen hours to complete and will cost another 400,000 Gold. Once that’s all done, you can collect Lepic and add him to your collection of Descendants.

The First Descendant is available to play now.

