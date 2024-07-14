Image of Lepic's character screen in The First Descendant
Screenshots by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Get All Materials to Unlock Lepic in The First Descendant

Image of Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
|
Published: Jul 14, 2024 07:13 am

If Lepic is a starter you didn’t pick in The First Descendant then you may be interested in getting his intense bossing power added to your lineup. This is how to get Lepic in The First Descendant.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Lepic in The First Descendant

Lepic is an interesting guy The First Descendant, because much like Ajax, he is a starter with a pretty late-game farm if you don’t pick him and want to add him later. You need to get all his parts to be able to research him with Anais in Albion. The twist is that each of these parts requires a blueprint that you must find and some resources that you can build it with. The only one this doesn’t apply to is the Lepic Code, which drops from an Amorphous Material without the need for any further work. You can consider this to be the overall blueprint for the Lepic suit.

Up first, our Blueprint and Code sources. Remember, Amorphous Materials are obtained from their source mission and then opened via a Reconstructed Device that can be found after their linked boss fights or Void Fusion Reactors. You can find the materials you need, the material source, and the linked boss fight all listed below.

All Lepic Amorphous Materials

BlueprintSource and Linked Void Intercept
Lepic Enhance Cells BlueprintAmorphous Material Pattern: 012 – has a 26-43% drop chance from the Block Kuiper Mining special operation mission in the Classified Area of Sterile Land. Odds increase as waves get higher.
Opened at the Stunning Beauty Void Intercept boss fight.
Lepic Stabilizer BlueprintAmorphous Material Pattern: 019 – has a 26-42% drop chance from Neutralize the Void Experiment Special Operation mission in the Timberfall area of Vespers. Odds increase as waves get higher.
Opened at the Executioner Void boss fight.
Lepic Spiral Catalyst BlueprintAmorphous Material Pattern: 010 – has a 100% drop chance from The Unknown Laboratory mission in the Classified Area of Sterile Land.
Opened at the Stunning Beauty Void Intercept boss fight.
Lepic CodeAmorphous Material Pattern: 013 – has a 20% drop chance from the Vulgus Strategic Outpost mission in the Lumber Yard area of Vespers.
Opened at the Void Fusion Reactor in The Ruins on Vespers.

Once you have all the blueprints, you need to make the parts using the following resources.

Lepic PartResourcs Required for Research
Lepic Enhanced Cells290 Semi-permanent Plasma
499 Monomolecular Extractor
34 Highly-concentrated Energy
Lepic Enhance Cells Blueprint
Lepic Stabilizer571 Superfluid
462 Shape Memory Alloy
43 Crystal Biogel
Lepic Stabilizer Blueprint
Lepic Spiral Catalyst519 Metal Accelerant
554 Carbon Crystal
60 Complex Carbon Activator
Lepic Spiral Catalyst Blueprint
Lepic CodeNo construction required.

For farming all the above resources, you can find some details on where to go below.

ResourceBest Farming Source
Semi-permanent PlasmaIs obtained from opening Resource or Munitions boxes on Vespers. Use your scanner to find them, as they will be marked by white chevrons on the screen.
Monomolecular ExtractorIs obtained from opening Resource or Munitions boxes on Agna Desert.
Highly-concentrated Energy ResidueIs obtained from Encrypted Vaults in Hagios.
SuperfluidCan drop from Munitions or Resource boxes in Sterile Lands.
Shape Memory AlloyResource boxes or Munitions boxes in Hagios.
Crystal BiogelGotten from the mission monsters in the following missions:
Void Fusion Reactor – Mountaintops area
Shipment Base: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
Hatchery: Vulgus Strategic Outpost
Metal AccelerantIt is obtained by destroying Resource Boxes or opening Munitions Boxes in Sterile Lands.
Carbon CrystalDrops from Resource boxes and Munitions boxes in Hagios .
Complex Carbon ActivatorFarmed from missions monsters in:
Seed Vault (Abandoned Zone)
The Chapel (Derelict Covert)y Swamp mission in Misty Woods in Echo Swamp.

Once you have all the resources, return to Anais in Albion, where you can research all the components now that you have the resources and blueprints to build them. Each one will take eight hours to complete, but you can have them all building at the same time, as long as you hav the available slots. The research for each part will also cost 200,000 Gold each.

Return to Anais after eight hours, collect all the parts, and then load up the research request for Lepic. This will take another sixteen hours to complete and will cost another 400,000 Gold. Once that’s all done, you can collect Lepic and add him to your collection of Descendants.

The First Descendant is available to play now.

Post Tag:
The First Descendant
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan has been into movies, games, tv, and tabletop since the 80s. Rather than get bogged down in pointless nostalgia, he remains excited for all the amazing art that has yet to come. When not scribbling articles for sites like Escapist, Destructoid, or Dot Esports, he is making Youtube videos about interesting lore, or how to paint little plastic models.