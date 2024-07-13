How to Get Standard Parts in Once Human

Like many survival games, crafting better weapons and armor is a key component of Once Human. As you level up and meet more terrifying Deviations, you’ll have to find Standard Parts to craft the items you need to take them on.

What Are Standard Parts in Once Human?

At a certain point in your adventure as a Meta in Once Human, you’ll start seeing that some weapons and armor you want to craft require Standard Parts. These are similar to Rusted Parts in that they are a crafting component, but Standard Parts are slightly higher quality. That means they’re less likely to be found in early-game areas and can’t be crafted from the lower-tier scrap you’ve collected there.

Where to Find Scrap for Standard Parts

Like the lower-quality Rusted Parts, Standard Parts are a craftable item. They can’t be found out in the world. Instead, you’ll make them using the Disassembly Bench. The trick is finding high enough quality scraps first.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Early game areas provide lower-grade scraps that produce Rusted Parts when disassembled. As you level up and explore the wider world, you’ll begin to find higher-quality scraps. Players report that you should begin seeing the items you need to craft Standard Parts in areas that are Level 10 and higher. In particular, areas like Broken Delta and Iron River are especially good spots to loot for these better-quality scraps.

As you explore these areas, keep a few key things in mind. First, make sure you’re a high enough level to contend with the enemies there. Enemies in these areas are stronger, so your character needs to be at a roughly equal or higher level as well. You can easily check the level of any given area by opening the Territory Map and hovering over the icon, which will pop up info including the recommended level.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Also, to find the scraps you need, make sure you loot every nook and cranny. Scraps don’t tend to be in the glowing yellow cases. Rather, you’ll find odd items known as Materials scattered about that can be repurposed for parts. So, keep your eyes peeled and pick up as many pieces of junk as you can.

