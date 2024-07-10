How to Repair Weapons, Tools, and Gear in Once Human

Like any survival game, your weapons, items, and other gear are not indestructible in Once Human and will eventually need to be repaired. Here’s how to repair all your gear in Once Human.

How to Repair Gear in Once Human

Luckily, the process to repair all your weapons and gear in Once Human is fairly simple and can be done within the first hour or so of the game. The first step you need to take is to build a base. To build a base, simply press “B” and place the base platform on a flat surface wherever you find it desirable.

With the base in place, your next step is to build a Gear Workbench. The Gear Workbench can be crafted in the Build Menu (press right-click when in build mode) under the “Facilities” tab. You need to unlock the Gear Workbench from the Memetic menu, then it can be built on top of the platform in your base. I also recommend building a Disassembly Machine, which you might need to get the resources required to build the Gear Workbench. The recipe for that is as follows:

30 Copper Ingots – made in a Furnace with Coal and Copper Ore or found on dead bodies)

10 Metal Scraps – can be found as loot or acquired via breaking down items at the Disassembly Machine)

Shabby Fabric – can be found as loot or acquired via breaking down items at the Disassembly Machine

Adhesive – can be found as loot or acquired via breaking down items at the Disassembly Machine)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you have all the materials you need, craft the Gear Workbench and then go up to it. You’ll notice you can press “H” to access the Repair menu. Here, you can fully repair any weapon or gear that you have in your inventory. However, you can’t repair tools such as the Crude Pickaxe; you’ll have to craft new tools whenever they run out of durability. Durability is tracked by the small bar in the box of each item.

The Repair menu in Once Human. Screenshot by The Escapist

If an item is at full durability, you won’t be able to repair it. When you want to repair an item, click on it and you’ll be able to see what resources it costs. Usually, the repair cost isn’t too high, but sometimes a more advanced weapon or gear piece requires a rare resource. Once you have the item to repair ready, just hold “F” to confirm the repair and your item will have its full durability restored in Once Human.

Once Human is available to play now.

