Best Buzzwole Counters for Pokemon GO Raids: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Bring these counters to beat Buzzwole 5-star raids in Pokemon GO
Amanda Kay Oaks
Published: Jul 12, 2024 09:44 pm

The Ultra Beast 5-star raid parade continues in Pokemon GO, and Buzzwole is taking center stage. In order to beat Buzzwole and stand a chance at catching one, you’ll need to know the best counters to bring to battle.

All Buzzwole Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness in Pokemon GO

Buzzwole’s type is pretty much what you’d expect from its buff bug appearance – dual Bug and Fighting type. Its moveset includes mostly Bug and Fighting-type moves, with the occasional Poison Fast Move to watch out for.

This interesting combo means your best bet for type effectiveness will be Flying, since Buzzwole is doubly weak to Flying moves. That said, it’s also going to be weak against Fairy, Fire, and Psychic-type moves, so you’re not going amiss there either. Since there aren’t too many hard hitters with just Flying-type moves, taking advantage of these other weaknesses will be a key part of the strategy for many trainers.

Given Buzzwole’s moveset in Raids, steer clear of Pokemon that are weak to Bug and Fighting moves. That includes Grass, Ice, Normal, Psychic, Steel, and especially Dark-type Pokemon which are weak to both types.

PokemonTypeVulnerable ToStrong AgainstResistant To
buzzwole
Buzzwole		Bug/FightingFairy
Fire
Flying (2x)
Psychic		Dark
Grass
Ice
Normal
Psychic
Steel		Bug
Dark
Grass
Ground
Fighting

The Best Buzzwole Counters in Pokemon GO

In order to beat Buzzwole in 5-star Raids, you will want to grab a team that’s got some powerful Pokemon with powerful attacks. As an Ultra Beast, Buzzwole is tough, so bring these recommended counters to the battlefield.

Shadow Pokemon and Mega Evolutions are always going to be more powerful in battle than their standard counterparts, so bring them into the fray if you can.

PokemonRecommended Moveset
rayquaza
Rayquaza		Air Slash
Dragon Ascent
moltres
Moltres		Wing Attack
Sky Attack
yveltal
Yveltal		Gust
Oblivion Wing
honchkrow
Honchkrow		Peck
Sky Attack
staraptor
Staraptor		Gust
Fly

Salamence		Fire Fang
Fly
enamorus-incarnate
Incarnate Forme Enamorus		Fairy Wind
Fly
unfezant-female
Unfezant 		Air Slash
Sky Attack
ho-oh
Ho-Oh		Extrasensory
Brave
Tornadus
Tornadus		Air Slash
Hurricane

If you’ve got some high-level trainers with ideal Buzzwole counters on their team, you should be able to take on Buzzwole with just 2 trainers. However, somewhere around 3-5 will be ideal to make the battle less of a slog. I haven’t seen anyone reporting managing a solo raid win against Buzzwole, but if you’ve got a truly powerful counter on your team it might be possible.

When you defeat Buzzwole and get a shot at catching it. You’ll see a spawn in the range of 1890 to 2470 CP. As of GO Fest 2024 in New York, Buzzwole can officially be Shiny in Pokemon GO, which means you may get a lucky surprise at the end of your hard-won 5-star Raid battle. Best of luck out there, trainers!

Pokemon GO is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks has been a freelancer writer with The Escapist since February 2024. She's a lifelong gamer with an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and cozy games, especially The Sims. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction, with prior work on pop culture and entertainment at Book Riot, Fanfare, and Gamepur.