Best Buzzwole Counters for Pokemon GO Raids: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

The Ultra Beast 5-star raid parade continues in Pokemon GO, and Buzzwole is taking center stage. In order to beat Buzzwole and stand a chance at catching one, you’ll need to know the best counters to bring to battle.

Recommended Videos

All Buzzwole Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness in Pokemon GO

Buzzwole’s type is pretty much what you’d expect from its buff bug appearance – dual Bug and Fighting type. Its moveset includes mostly Bug and Fighting-type moves, with the occasional Poison Fast Move to watch out for.

This interesting combo means your best bet for type effectiveness will be Flying, since Buzzwole is doubly weak to Flying moves. That said, it’s also going to be weak against Fairy, Fire, and Psychic-type moves, so you’re not going amiss there either. Since there aren’t too many hard hitters with just Flying-type moves, taking advantage of these other weaknesses will be a key part of the strategy for many trainers.

Given Buzzwole’s moveset in Raids, steer clear of Pokemon that are weak to Bug and Fighting moves. That includes Grass, Ice, Normal, Psychic, Steel, and especially Dark-type Pokemon which are weak to both types.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Buzzwole Bug/Fighting Fairy

Fire

Flying (2x)

Psychic Dark

Grass

Ice

Normal

Psychic

Steel Bug

Dark

Grass

Ground

Fighting

The Best Buzzwole Counters in Pokemon GO

In order to beat Buzzwole in 5-star Raids, you will want to grab a team that’s got some powerful Pokemon with powerful attacks. As an Ultra Beast, Buzzwole is tough, so bring these recommended counters to the battlefield.

Shadow Pokemon and Mega Evolutions are always going to be more powerful in battle than their standard counterparts, so bring them into the fray if you can.

Pokemon Recommended Moveset

Rayquaza Air Slash

Dragon Ascent

Moltres Wing Attack

Sky Attack

Yveltal Gust

Oblivion Wing

Honchkrow Peck

Sky Attack

Staraptor Gust

Fly

Salamence Fire Fang

Fly

Incarnate Forme Enamorus Fairy Wind

Fly

Unfezant Air Slash

Sky Attack

Ho-Oh Extrasensory

Brave

Tornadus Air Slash

Hurricane

If you’ve got some high-level trainers with ideal Buzzwole counters on their team, you should be able to take on Buzzwole with just 2 trainers. However, somewhere around 3-5 will be ideal to make the battle less of a slog. I haven’t seen anyone reporting managing a solo raid win against Buzzwole, but if you’ve got a truly powerful counter on your team it might be possible.

When you defeat Buzzwole and get a shot at catching it. You’ll see a spawn in the range of 1890 to 2470 CP. As of GO Fest 2024 in New York, Buzzwole can officially be Shiny in Pokemon GO, which means you may get a lucky surprise at the end of your hard-won 5-star Raid battle. Best of luck out there, trainers!

Pokemon GO is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy