Best Fire Knight’s Greatsword Build in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has already proven to be exceedingly great, and the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC just brought one more weapon that is almost game-breakingly powerful, the Fire Knight’s Greatsword. Want to create a build around this weapon? Here is a guide for you.

Why Choose the Fire Knight’s Greatsword?

This Elden Ring Greatsword scales primarily with Strength, Dexterity, and Faith, so it is a great versatile weapon for almost any build. It deals physical and fire damage and its Upward Cut skill also prevents you from staggering, giving you a huge edge in combat. On top of that, when you buff this sword with fire-based Ashes of War, it then does ridiculous amounts of fire damage, which works wonders on enemies weak to fire.

Where to Find the Fire Knight’s Greatsword in Elden Ring

You can get this weapon by slaying Fire Knights in the Shadow Keep. The simplest method to farm it is to take the elevator down from the “Storehouse, First Floor” Site of Grace and kill the Fire Knight enemy in front, guarding that lift. The combination of Silver Tear Mask and Silver Scarab will increase the chances of a drop.

Stat Distribution for Fire Knight’s Greatsword Build

There are a few important stats to consider focusing on when making the Fire Knight’s Greatsword work for you. Here’s a recommended stat distribution for a level 185 build:

Vigor (VGR) : 60

: 60 Mind (MND) : 25

: 25 Endurance (END) : 30

: 30 Strength (STR) : 60

: 60 Dexterity (DEX) : 18

: 18 Faith (FAI) : 50

: 50 Intelligence (INT) : 0

: 0 Arcane (ARC): 0

With this setup, you will have enough health to survive high-damage attacks, as well as loads of FP to buff yourself with some necessary spells and the stamina needed in order not to be overly slowed down by heavy armor. Strength and Faith are your base damage stats, so focus on them first.

Required Equipment

This allows you to use the Fire Knight’s Greatsword to maximum effectiveness because of stacking buffs for additional damage.

Primary Weapon: Fire Knight’s Greatsword

Either use the Flame Spear, Flaming Strike, or Flame Skewer Ashes of War to infuse the Fire Knight’s Greatsword with the Flame Art affinity. This boosts the weapon’s fire damage, making it even more devastating.

Off-Hand Weapon: Fire Knight’s Seal

The Fire Knight’s Seal, found in the Drained Church District of Shadow Keep, is essential for this build. It enhances the damage of your fire-based incantations.

Armor: Fire Knight Set

The Fire Knight Set is a complete set of armor that works perfectly with this greatsword. That being said, you will want to stay under medium equip load to avoid fat rolls. Another choice is the Rakshasa Armor set, which can be found in the Eastern Nameless Mausoleum and will provide extra damage.

Talismans

Two-Handed Sword Talisman: Increases Fire Knight’s Greatsword damage by 15% when two-handed. Alexander’s Fragment: Adds weapon skills damage bonus; now Flaming Strike is even stronger. Fire Scorpion Charm: Increases fire damage output by 12%. Ancestral Spirit Horn: Restores 3 FP when defeating an enemy, topping up your FP each time you use Flaming Strike.

Best Crystal Tears for Fire Knight’s Greatsword Build

To maximize your combat effectiveness, using the right Crystal Tear mixture in your Flask of Wondrous Physick is crucial. Here are three powerful combinations to enhance your Fire Knight’s Greatsword build:

Bloodsucking Cracked Tear + Crimsonburst Crystal Tear: Effect : Increases your damage output by 20% for three minutes while gradually restoring health.

: Increases your damage output by 20% for three minutes while gradually restoring health. Usage: Ideal for prolonged fights where sustaining health is vital. Flame-Shrouding Cracked Tear + Strength-knot Crystal Tear: Effect : Boosts fire damage significantly and increases Strength.

: Boosts fire damage significantly and increases Strength. Usage: Perfect for maximizing the Fire Knight’s Greatsword’s fire damage potential. Stonebarb Cracked Tear + Crimson-Sapping Cracked Tear: Effect : Enhances poise damage and restores health with each attack.

: Enhances poise damage and restores health with each attack. Usage: Excellent for aggressive playstyles, ensuring you stay in the fight longer while breaking enemy stances.

Combat Strategy

You need a combination of skill and strategy in order to get the most out of the Fire Knight’s Greatsword. Here are some combat tips:

Use Flaming Strike: Flaming strike is a phenomenal Ash of War for PvP boss fights and PvE because it offers you so much stagger and poise damage. Use this skill extensively to keep your opposition guessing and deal high amounts of fire damage. Stack Buffs Before Fights: Before engaging in tough battles, cast Golden Vow and Flame, Grant Me Strength for damage and defense boosts. Drink your Wondrous Physick for additional buffs or survival purposes. Two-Hand the Greatsword: Two-handing Fire Knight’s Greatsword increases its damage. Equip the Two-Handed Sword Talisman for even better results. Equip the Winged Serpent Helm: This helm enhances Fire Knight skills like Flame Spear and Flame Skewer, increasing your overall damage.

Endgame Stat Distribution

When you go beyond Rune Level 200, you can optimize your build even more:

Vigor : 60

: 60 Mind : 25

: 25 Endurance : 40

: 40 Strength : 80

: 80 Dexterity : 20

: 20 Faith: 50

This spread should leave you with plenty of health, FP, and stamina to tackle any obstacle. Your priority should be to level up Strength and Faith for high damage output.

Elden Ring is available now.

