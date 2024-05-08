Looking to figure out how to two-hand weapons in Elden Ring? While there is a brief note about it at the beginning of the game in the optional tutorial, a few players will either miss it completely or forget it after taking a break. Let us help you out.

How to Two-Hand Weapons in Elden Ring

It’s worth noting that if you’ve changed your control scheme, this will be different, so do keep that in mind. To two-hand weapons in Elden Ring, you need to hold E on PC, triangle on PlayStation, or Y on Xbox, and then push the attack button for either your left or right-hand weapon, depending on which one you want to two-hand.

These button combinations will also allow you to change weapons while on horseback, which is great if you’re someone who uses multiple weapons or switches between melee and magic. It’s also worth noting that if you’re using a weapon that requires you to two-hand it due to strength requirements, then you’ll need to start two-handing it before you get on your horse. While on horseback, you’re not really two-handing your weapon unless you do so before mounting, so keep that in mind.

There are plenty of reasons to two-hand weapons in Elden Ring. One of the most common ones is for more damage. When you’re two-handing a weapon, your strength goes up 50%, which means that if you’re using a strength-based weapon with good scaling, you can add a bit more oomph to each strike. Along with that, the move set often changes with two-handing, with some weapons allowing you to change the damage type depending on how you’re wielding it. The strength boost also allows you to wield weapons you wouldn’t normally be able to, making it far easier to keep your strength at a more manageable level and still wield a greatsword with relative ease.

It will also allow you to use your ashes of war more efficiently. If you’re using a sword and shield, with the sword in your right hand, then your weapon skill will default to your shield. That means that if you’ve got parry or something similar equipped, you’ll do that. You can equip your skill with the No Skill ash of war, and then you’ll be fine, but that’s not always ideal. So, two-handing your right-hand weapon will grant access to its ash of war, making it good situationally.

And that’s how to two-hand weapons in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

