How To Fix the Showing Level 1 Glitch in Black Ops 6 (BO6)

Every Call of Duty game has its fair share of errors and glitches. Some are more frustrating than others, but they all can give players headaches. Black Ops 6 (BO6) is no exception, featuring a glitch that makes everyone look like they’re level 1. Here’s how to fix it.

How To Deal With the Showing Level 1 Glitch in BO6

This particular glitch rears its ugly head in both Multiplayer and Zombies. with it making your squad or even the entire lobby appear as if they’re loading up the game for the first time. It doesn’t affect actual unlocks or XP, but visual glitches are nothing to scoff at, especially in a game where a gamer’s level is a badge of honor.

Despite it being around since launch day, at the time of writing, it doesn’t appear that Treyarch has addressed the problem. Sure, there are bigger fish to fry, but people want a game that works, and with CoD‘s history, leaving one like this just feels unnecessary. Thankfully, there are a couple of tricks that will help you and your squad do away with the level 1 glitch – at least for a moment.

The first solution is simple, as all it takes is closing the game and opening it up again. I’ve done this a few times, and it seems to work most of the time. If that doesn’t work, there is another solution that appears to have worked for some players: deleting and reinstalling the game. That will be the most time-consuming choice, as BO6 alone takes up nearly 100 gigabytes of storage. It is also a nuclear option, and since it’s not guaranteed to work, it’s probably best to avoid it. However, if you just can’t take the gitch anymore, it certainly can be done.

The only other thing to do is to wait for the developer to send out a fix. With all of the content coming down the pipeline, it’s likely not at the top of the to-do list, but if enough gamers make enough noise, something will be done. Just try not to worry too much about your level for the time being. After all, it’s all about having fun, right?

And that’s how to fix the showing Level 1 glitch in Black Ops 6 (BO6).

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

