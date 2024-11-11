All Hopeport Side Quest Locations in Brighter Shores

The first area you can explore in Brighter Shores is Hopeport, and this region contains several side quests. Unlike most games, you won’t have any objective marks to lead you to the quest locations, and you must find them yourself.

Recommended Videos

Where to Start Hopeport Side Quests in Brighter Shores

Since Brighter Shores is still in Early Access, the developer will likely add more side missions later. For now, you can find three quests in Hopeport City. Two of them are quite easy to complete, but the third one is for players who have leveled up their professions.

The Obelisk

Screenshot by The Escapist

The first side quest that you can complete in Hopeport is the Obelisk. You need to speak with Commander Hackett, who’s standing on top of the Town Gates. Here’s the path that you can take to meet him:

Head south from the Training Ground. When you reach Town Square head east. Keep walking until you reach Town Gates. Head north and climb up the stone stairs. Head south to meet Commander Hackett.

This mission is fairly easy to complete since you don’t need to level up other professions except for Guard. The final reward of this quest is a fancy new sword for your character. However, you need to fight a Level 10 Looter Goblin Thief. The rest of the quest will require you to walk around Hopeport as you attempt to fix the Obelisk.

The Lost Shipment

Screenshot by The Escapist

The second quest you can start in Hopeport is The Lost Shipment. You must talk with a noble at his house. Luckily, it’s nearby, and you can follow this route:

Head south from the Training Ground. When you reach Town Square turn west. Keep heading west until you enter the Dining Room.

This second mission is fairly lengthy, and you need to level up two professions to finish it. First of all, you will need to catch a Level 25 fish, so you have to upgrade your Fishing to Level 25 too. Besides that, you also need to level up your Guard profession so you can defeat two Level 30 enemies.

Related: The Famous RuneScape Falador Massacre

The Brannof Inheritance

Screenshot by The Escapist

The third side quest in Hopeport is The Brannof Inheritance. This one is the hardest mission to complete since you need to level up multiple Professions. You also need to speak to a hidden NPC in a small area.

Head south from the Training Ground. When you reach Central Waterfront head west. Keep walking until you reach Sea Road. Walk into the alley and turn right. You can speak with Hayley Brannof at the Scrapyard.

Most players may miss this side quest since it’s not automatically added to your quest list, unlike the other two. You must level up your Alchemist Profession to Level 50 to make an anti-hairloss potion for an NPC. Then, you must also make Bigeye Gurnard Soup for Oswald Hadley, and you can only make this dish at Chef Level 61.

Brighter Shores is available to play for free on PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy