How to Get Out of Roundtable Hold in Elden Ring

Want to know how to get out of Roundtable Hold in Elden Ring? If you’re new to the game, then it’s an issue that might present itself. While there’s certainly a charm to how vague a lot of Elden Ring is, it can be frustrating if you feel like you’re missing something.

How to Get Out of Roundtable Hold in Elden Ring

The vast majority of Elden Ring‘s world is completely interconnected, but that’s not the case with Roundtable Hold. You get warped there when visiting certain Sites of Grace, as Melina will deem you worthy and teleport you with no other option. While the area is undoubtedly useful, you’re also given no clear mention of how to leave. Thankfully, all you need to do is open up your map, select a Site of Grace, and fast-travel to it.

It may feel obvious to those who’ve been playing FromSoftware games since Demon’s Souls, but it’s not for a lot of people. It’s also worth noting that there is one part of the game where you’ll be invaded upon revisiting Roundtable Hold, and during this section, you can’t warp out. You need to defeat your assailant to be able to leave here. This part can be quite stressful, but just hold steady and use ranged attacks or a big shield, and you’ll get through it.

Roundtable Hold is an area you should revisit fairly often during your playthrough because it’s full of NPCs, and you will gain and lose them as you progress through the story and the individual side quests. You also need to revisit it to upgrade your weapons and spirit summons and trade in those juicy boss remembrances for boss weapons and spells. You can also buy gear from multiple vendors there as well, and Sir Gideon will offer some hints as to what you should be doing.

If you don’t come back, you’ll miss out on a lot of great stuff, so make sure you add it to your roster of regularly visited places. You also know how to leave the Roundtable Hold in Elden Ring, which means you’re free from the worry of becoming eternally trapped and ending up as another sad NPC.

Elden Ring is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

