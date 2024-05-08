Best Keepsake to Choose in Elden Ring

One of your first actions when you make a new character in Elden Ring is choosing a Keepsake and the right one can be a massive boon. Before you pick one, this guide will go over which one is the best and some secondary options.

Which is the Best Keepsake in Elden Ring?

The Golden Seed is the best Keepsake to choose for a new character. Picking the Golden Seed immediately gives you another Flask that you can use for health or generating FP. Either way, having an additional one as soon as you get started in Limgrave is a massive advantage. Some of the earliest fights can come down to your last Flask of Crimson Tears. Knowing you essentially have one more chance can save you a ton of time. It might even help you earn the Bloodhound’s Fang.

Another fantastic Keepsake option is the Crimson Amber Medallion. This amulet will increase your overall HP by a small amount. Against standard enemies, it can be the difference between life and death when you take unexpected damage. However, tougher early-game bosses will still likely take you out regardless of the small boost to HP. Once you find better options, the Crimson Amber Medallion also becomes obsolete. Golden Seeds are the best Keepsake because it’s a useful choice for the rest of the game.

All Keepsakes in Elden Ring:

Crimson Amber Medallion – Increase maximum HP.

Lands Between Rune – Used to gain more Runes.

Golden Seed – Gain an additional Sacred Flask.

Fanged Imp Ashes – Access to Imp Spirit Ashes.

Cracked Pot – Three pots used for crafting items.

Stonesword Key – Two keys used to open Gaols or rooms requiring Stoneswords.

Bewitching Branch – Temporarily turns an enemy into an ally.

Boiled Prawn – Five consumables that increase physical damage negation.

Shabriri’s Woe – Mask that attracts enemy aggression.

Of course, each Keepsake choice in Elden Ring can still serve some kind of purpose. Stonesword Keys can allow you to reach hidden areas with more loot as you begin your adventure in Limgrave. Even the Lands Between Rune can be an easy way to earn some quick levels. However, both of these can simply be farmed by exploring or just killing enemies. Your goal when picking a Keepsake is to ensure you get a boon that isn’t easily farmed at first.

And that’s all you need to know about choosing an item on a new character. Seeds are your best option but it’s really all up to your needs at the end of the day.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

