If you are going to forge a career for yourself as a protector of the people in The First Descendant, then get ready to farm a lot of Macromolecule Biogel. Here’s how to farm Marcomolecule Biogel in The First Descendant.

The Best Macromolecule Biogel Farm in the First Descendant

Marcomolecule Biogel drops from enemies that The First Descendant refers to as “mission monsters.” These are yellow bar enemies that can appear during a mission and are tougher to kill and do more damage than other enemies. You can get the Biogel by killing these enemies at the end of two very specific missions. The best thing is that two of these missions are quite close together on the map.

To farm the Macromolecule Biogel, you want to make your way to the Muskeg Swamp: Vulgus Strategic Outpost mission at Echo Swamp. Once that is complete, it is a short distance east to the Derelict Covert: Vulgus Strategic Outpost. These missions require you to destroy three generators to force a yellow bar to spawn. Take him out to get your potential Macromolecule Biogel drop. I have had up to 15 of these drop from a single boss, so it’s a pretty good farm.

Once you are decently leveled, it will take no time, and a Bunny clear should take about 30 seconds or so. Any strong area of effect damage character can rapidly farm these for you. Just smash up the generators, then whack the main enemy the moment he appears. The Biogel does drop as loot, so make sure you run over the body to grab it.

The only issue you might run into is that other people will be farming them, and there is a five-minute cooldown timer between each completion. I would suggest you set your instance to private and farm them solo, as it is not a hard farm at all.

To do so, go back to Albion, then open your map and select Echo Swamp. In the top left corner, you will see a blue bar set to Public. Click on this to change it to a grey bar that says Private. Now, when you load in, you will be all alone in the region. This works for any region in the game, except for Albion itself, which can only be a Public instance. Just make sure you switch it back if you want to play with the general public again because it is more fun with other people, after all.

The First Descendant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

