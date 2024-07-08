Do you want the best build for Bunny in The First Descendant? As the first new Descendant players will unlock just for playing the game, the fans have gone wild for this speedster. Here’s the best build for Bunny in The First Descendant.

Best Build for Bunny in The First Descendant

The best build for Bunny in The First Descendant has to make the most of her abilities. Thrill Bomb summons an Electro Orb to attack nearby enemies and Electrocute them. Light Speeding allows her to run incredibly fast and build up extra Electricity, which powers her skills. Maximum Power lets her shoot an electric beam forward. Finally, and most importantly, Lightning Emission makes it so that you deal damage in an AoE as you move around, which is a big part of how Bunny deals damage. It’s Lightning Emission that we want to focus on here.

Best Weapons for Bunny

Bunny is generally going to be used in close-range combat, because of that, you’ll often want her main weapons to be SMGs and shotguns. However, it’s also always wise to offset her usual fighting style with long range weapons as well, for when you’re not able to get up close and personal. If you want a specific weapon though, then go for the Thunder Cage, which compliments her abilities with a fast rate of power and the ability to create electric shockwaves. Alternatively, Tamer works well for nearly all Descendants and it’s perfect for melting bosses.

Best Mods for Bunny

As Bunny is a skill fiend, you’ll want mods that really boost her skill damage, reduce her skill cooldown, and ideally upgrade her skill range as well. The coveted MP Collector mod is excellent, and so is the Electric Condense module, which is tailormade for her.

Once you’ve got those in place, it can often be worth getting some that boost her defensive abilities, because she can be a fairly squishy unit, especially given her playstyle involves getting up close and personal all the time.

Best Reactor for Bunny

You’ll want to make sure Bunny has the Tingling Singularity Reactor. You can actually get a specific Thunder Cage reactor if you do go for that weapon, but otherwise, anything that boosts both electric and fusion skill damage will have Bunny putting out far bigger numbers, and that’s what it’s all about.

Best Components for Bunny

In your first run though the game, you’ll want components with stats that boost things like shield recovery and max MP. Once you’ve finished the game, you can take on the Hard Void Intercept Battles to get components that have set bonuses, and at that point, you want to look for the Supernova set, which boosts electric skill power and fusion skill power and can even create extra thunderbolts for more damage too.

The First Descendant is available now.

