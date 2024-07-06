How to get Electric Condense Bunny Module in The First Descendant

Bunny is one of the best characters in The First Descendant and a huge favorite among the community. She also has a second ultimate ability that you can get access to, and it really compliments her playstyle and makes her even stronger.

How to get the Electric Condense Module

To get the Electric Condense mod, you will need to farm the Sepulcher mission on Vespers. It can be found in the Lost Supply Depot area, directly to the right of the spawn beacon, after you have finished all the other missions in the area. The Electric Condense Mod has a drop chance of just 1.2%, making it very rare. It really is fantastic, though, and if you are patient, it will be worth farming the mission a few times each day until you get it.

The mod is a 16 Capacity Xantic Mod and it will change Bunny’s ultimate ability. At the moment, her ult is the only part of her kit that I don’t like. Her abilities are designed around the idea of moving fast, all the time, and her ult makes her stand in place to dish out energy with a beam of electricity. The Electric Condense ult makes her capable of charging up and exploding in an area of effect all around her. The best thing is that it doesn’t interrupt you at all, and you can keep moving and shooting, so it has a very positive impact on your overall DPS.

If you activate the ult and then activate your run ability and move around, you can supercharge the ult. Just make sure you are near your desired target when it goes off.

The Sepulcher mission is a matchmade mission, and you can get it done pretty quickly as it is mostly just slaying mobs until you fight a boss with multiple stages. Even that fight is easy as the boss in question spawns linked enemies for invulnerability between stages and not the orbs. All you need to do is nuke all the enemies quickly when they spawn, then go back to damaging him. Due to the low drop chance, the trick is to make the runs as quick as possible, so it’s good to not try and grind it too early in the game. Come back when you have Level 50 or higher weapons, and you will burn through this mission, making it a much quicker farm.

The First Descendant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

