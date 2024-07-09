Want to power up Bunny in The First Descendant so that you can have the speedster dishing out huge damage and also not die as often? Here are the best mods for Bunny in The First Descendant.

The Best Weapon Mods for Bunny in The First Descendant

Bunny is a character who often wants to be up close and personal with her enemies due to her sheer speed and her skills. You’ll usually want weapons that match that, with one of her best possible options being the Thunder Cage, a powerful SMG that can cause more electric shockwaves, making it a fun flavor win along with being a great gameplay choice, which we love.

To match that, you’ll want to beef the SMG up with fire rate, attack, and crit buffs to try to output as much damage as possible as quickly as possible. You can also consider mods that boost the rounds per magazine as well, as this’ll save you time reloading as often but also make it more likely you can take out a group without having to reload, which is huge.

For longer-range weapons for her, you can go for weak point boosts along with the attack boosts, as you’ll likely be going against bosses when in that range, and they have easier to hit weak points, making this a far better path than just running in and spraying wildly.

Best Descendant Mods for Bunny in The First Descendant

As Bunny is all about that skill damage, you’re going to want modules like Nimble Fingers, Electric Master, Amplification Control, and Weighing the Scales, which all give buffs to skills, and many of which also give bonuses to your shield capacity as well, which is a big deal given how squishy Bunny is when she doesn’t manage to destroy her enemies. The hard-to-obtain MP Collector mod is also excellent, and so is Electric Condense.

Once you’ve put as many skill-based mods on her as you can find, and don’t forget to upgrade them, you can funnel the rest into your shield, HP, or defense, because dying is bad, and generally a harmful thing to happen to you if you’re trying to come out on top in fights. Also, keep an eye out for the Shock Punch module, because it allows you to deal some electric damage with your melee attack, which is a fairly noticeable boost.

The First Descendant is available to play now.

