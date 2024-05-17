How to Complete Doomsayer Events in Diablo 4

Helltides are full of activities in Diablo 4, and if you want to finish the season journey, you need to complete a few Doomsayer events. This guide will cover where you can find them and what to expect if one appears.

Recommended Videos

Diablo 4: How to Complete Doomsayer Events

Interact with the Helltide disciple on his knees and kill the demon that appears to complete Doomsayer events. These disciples will always be kneeling in the center of a ritualistic circle with three glowing points. At first, they appear as NPCs in the Helltide and they won’t automatically attack you. It’s possible to walk all around the sayer without danger. Speaking to them initiates the mini-event that can end in one of two ways.

In most cases, Doomsayer events will transform the disciple into a named Balrog. Killing the beast means more loot and Aberrant Cinders to claim. However, there is a chance for the disciple to simply fail the ritual. When this happens, he explodes into a gory mess with even more Aberrant Cinders. Either way, both encounters will be considered Doomsayer event completions.

Related: How to Get Sandscorched Shackles in Diablo 4

How To Find Doomsayer Events

The most annoying part of these events, if you’re looking for them, is the lack of a marker. There is no indicator on the map or minimap for where they are. You have to explore the Helltide zone and stay on the lookout for the disciples. Luckily, at least a few should spawn in every tide, so you have plenty of chances. You could even do an Accursed Ritual on the way.

Once you have three events done, the challenge for Season 4 will be complete. Chapter two of the season journey is tied to the Doomsayer events and Helltides in general. With this out of the way, you’re one step closer to more rewards and another chapter.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more