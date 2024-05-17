Animal Well screenshot of four boss statue pillars leading to the final area of the game
Animal Well: Trophy and Achievement Guide

Like most modern games, Animal Well has a solid collection of Achievements and Trophies to earn on both Steam and PS5, and for a game that’s so proudly esoteric, they’re all surprisingly doable! Here are all PS5 Trophies and Steam Achievements in Animal Well, including how to get them.

All Trophies and Achievements in Animal Well

Animal Well has 20 Steam Achievements and 21 PS5 Trophies (5 Bronze, 7 Silver, 8 Gold, and 1 Platinum) to hunt for. Many you’ll unlock naturally by simply playing the game through to its completion, but others will require you to turn over every inch of Animal Well‘s map before you discover them.

Below is a table detailing every Steam Achievement and PS5 Trophy in Animal Well, as well as a brief guide and description on how to get each one:

Trophy/AchievementDescriptionHow to Get
EXPLORERFind the mapProgress upward and to the right after starting the game. The map is in a chest sitting between two squirrel statues beneath a ladder.
SECRET EGGFind a secret eggAny egg will do, but you can find one immediately after starting the game. Just head left one screen and open the chest to get the Clover Egg.
EGG ENJOYERFind 8 secret eggsExplore the map to find any eight eggs.
EGG HOBBYISTFind 16 secret eggsExplore the map to find any 16 eggs.
EGG LORDFind 32 secret eggsExplore the map to find any 32 eggs.
EGG WELLFind all secret eggsThoroughly explore every corner of the map to find all 64 eggs. You’ll need to obtain almost every tool in the game to achieve this.
SECRET RABBITFind a secret rabbitAny secret rabbit will do, but they’re well hidden. You can find one secret rabbit near the start of the game, one screen left of where you find the map. To approach it, you’ll need to go around, up the ladder above the map chest, and to the left many screens until you reach the gap full of bubbles. Drop down one screen to the bottom platform beside the fish blowing the bubbles, and then head right (you’ll need the B. Wand). Follow the pathway a couple of screens past the giant storks to sneak up behind the secret rabbit.
CHAMELEONFind the V. flameThe V. flame is in the chameleon’s domain (top-right quadrant of the map). You’ll automatically obtain this Trophy/Achievement as you progress the game.
GHOSTFind the P. flameThe P. flame is in the dog’s domain (top-left quadrant of the map). You’ll automatically obtain this Trophy/Achievement as you progress the game.
SEAHORSEFind the B. flameThe B. flame is in the seahorse’s domain (bottom-left quadrant of the map). You’ll automatically obtain this Trophy/Achievement as you progress the game.
OSTRICHFind the G. flameThe G. flame is in the ostrich’s domain (bottom-right quadrant of the map). You’ll automatically obtain this Trophy/Achievement as you progress the game.
CANDLE BRIGHTLight all candlesAnimal Well has nine candles to light. You can light them using the nine matches found in chests throughout the map. Check out our guide on all match and candle locations to find them all.
MANTICORERelease the ManticoreProgress to the end of the game. This Trophy/Achievement is story-related and can’t be missed.
SNEAKSneak up on a squirrelThis Trophy is missable if you’re not careful but easily obtainable only a few minutes after starting a new game. At the starting point, progress up and to the right until you reach the large room with the four boss statue pillars and a save phone, then head right one screen, up the long ladder, right five screens, and use the hidden chinchilla in the far-right shadows of this room to reach the center chest and grab the key. Head back one screen and unlock the door beside the ladder to the far left. Head through the door and very carefully, slowly inch your way forward to the next screen. Get right up next to the squirrel and take its nut to get the Sneak Trophy/Achievement.
GOOD ENDINGGet crushed by a ChinchillaHave a Chinchilla fall on top of you while leading it off a platform or scare it with a firecracker to have it run and crush you against a wall.
BACK AND FORTH FOREVERFind a new way to get aroundThrow the Disc at a wall so it bounces back at you. Jump just before it passes by to hop on and ride the Disc.
BUBBLE ECSTASYPop 1000 bubblesYou can pop bubbles by jumping off of them. Use the B. Wand or B. B. Wand to blow infinite bubbles or hop on the bubbles created by fish in the seahorse’s domain.
TRAVEL FLUTEFind a new way to get aroundGet the Animal Flute by collecting 8 secret eggs and play the fast-travel song: right, right, left, left, down, down, up, up.
WALK THE DOGFind a new way to get aroundWhile riding atop a Chinchilla’s head, use the Yoyo to change its direction.
EXITLeave the wellThis Trophy/Achievement is tied to Animal Well‘s true ending. We have a full true ending guide you can check out to accomplish this.
PLATINIUM WELLEarn every trophyEarn all of the above Trophies. (PS5 only)

And that’s our complete guide to all the Trophies and Achievements in Animal Well. If you want to learn more about the game, check out our guide to all egg collection rewards next.

Animal Well is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

