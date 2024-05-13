Animal Well screenshot of the ghost dog chasing the player character inside a puzzle room
Screenshot by The Escapist
How to Get the Disc in Animal Well

Published: May 12, 2024 09:06 pm

The Disc is an important tool in Animal Well, allowing you to hit hard-to-reach buttons, break objects, and even hop on for a ride. But it can also be a pain to obtain if you’re unfamiliar with the map. So here’s how to get the Disc in Animal Well.

Animal Well Disc Location

The Disc is located in the top-left quadrant of Animal Well’s map, just above the egg collection room. If you’re starting from the egg room, exit and take the right-hand ladder up to the next screen. Jump off the ladder at the first left-hand platform and continue leftward where you’ll hop across a few platforms in the water. On the next screen, you’ll find the Disc enticingly sitting between the sharp jaws of a giant dog-head statue, with a button prompt to take the Disc. 

If you take the Disc, a ghost dog will appear and descend upon you, chasing you from screen to screen until you return what you stole. You won’t be able to get rid of the ghost dog unless you have another item to trade for it: the Mock Disc (A.K.A. M. Disc). So for now, leave the Disc and continue onward to the left.

Animal Well screenshot of the Disc held in the mouth of a dog head statue.
Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Get the M. Disc in Animal Well

The M. Disc is located in a chest within a room just above the room housing the dog-head statue and ghost dog. But you’ll need to follow a long winding path to get there.

From the ghost dog room, continue left, and you’ll come to a room with a block on a chain and a crank. Turn the crank to lift the block and quickly hit the three yellow switches in ascending order, opening the way forward. Climb up the ladder to find a room with a Save phone.

Above the phone is a floating platform moving horizontally. Use the platform to the right of the phone to hop onto the floating platform and let it carry you over to the waterfall, where you can jump off and walk left to the next screen.

Animal Well screenshot of a large white dog digging at a hidden passageway
Screenshot by The Escapist

On the next screen is a big white dog that will start chasing you the second you touch the ground. To avoid the dog, hop down and immediately run to the right, into a dark hidden path. Follow the path to the next screen, where you’ll find yourself immersed in darkness, and descend down once you reach the center of the screen. Continue walking to the right, and in this next room, you’ll want to throw a firecracker to get rid of a ghost that will start chasing you. Alternatively, if you have a match, you can light a candle on the top-right platform to illuminate the area.

Continue down and to the left, and in the next room, you’ll have to find and turn a crank to lift a block and progress leftward. On the next screen, you’ll face another dog eager to have you as a snack. Poke out of the ground on the left-hand side to entice the dog over, where it’ll start digging at the exit. While the dog is distractedly digging, quickly run back down and around to the right-hand side, pop out, and hop up the steps to the ladder.

Climb the ladder and use the levers in the next room to ascend to the right-hand exit. Continue right and follow the narrow pathway for a few screens. Eventually, it will let you out at a structure with some pillars and a couple of stretching dog statues. Open the chest in the middle of the structure to receive the M. Disc.

Animal Well screenshot of a chest that held the M. Disc on a platform in between two stretching dog statues.
Screenshot by The Escapist

With the M. Disc in hand, return to the giant dog-head statue that summons the ghost dog. Interact with the statue to swap the Disc with the M. Disc, allowing you to keep and use the Disc without fear of getting chased by the ghost dog.

Eventually, you’ll need to come back for the M. Disc to bring it to the M. Disc Shrine. But for now, feel free to throw your Disc around and explore Animal Well ghost dog-free.

Animal Well
Read Article How to Unlock All Tools in Hades 2
Screenshot of the tool selection area in Hades 2, feating all four tools
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Unlock All Tools in Hades 2
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks May 12, 2024
Read Article All Plants in Hades 2 and Where to Find Them
Screenshot from Hades 2, showing Melinoe standing near several plots with plants growing in them
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Plants in Hades 2 and Where to Find Them
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks May 12, 2024
Read Article All Egg Collection Rewards in Animal Well
Animal Well screenshot of an egg collection sitting on shelves with a peacock perched on top.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Egg Collection Rewards in Animal Well
Seth Lowe Seth Lowe May 12, 2024
Seth is a freelance writer at the Escapist and joined the site in February 2024. An avid Nintendo lover and a true Pokemon master, surely you'll find him glued to a Game Boy no matter where he is. You can also find contributions of his on other gaming sites, such as Prima Games, Gamepur, and TheGamer. He covers Pokemon, Final Fantasy, and more for The Escapist.