The Disc is an important tool in Animal Well, allowing you to hit hard-to-reach buttons, break objects, and even hop on for a ride. But it can also be a pain to obtain if you’re unfamiliar with the map. So here’s how to get the Disc in Animal Well.

Animal Well Disc Location

The Disc is located in the top-left quadrant of Animal Well’s map, just above the egg collection room. If you’re starting from the egg room, exit and take the right-hand ladder up to the next screen. Jump off the ladder at the first left-hand platform and continue leftward where you’ll hop across a few platforms in the water. On the next screen, you’ll find the Disc enticingly sitting between the sharp jaws of a giant dog-head statue, with a button prompt to take the Disc.

If you take the Disc, a ghost dog will appear and descend upon you, chasing you from screen to screen until you return what you stole. You won’t be able to get rid of the ghost dog unless you have another item to trade for it: the Mock Disc (A.K.A. M. Disc). So for now, leave the Disc and continue onward to the left.

Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Get the M. Disc in Animal Well

The M. Disc is located in a chest within a room just above the room housing the dog-head statue and ghost dog. But you’ll need to follow a long winding path to get there.

From the ghost dog room, continue left, and you’ll come to a room with a block on a chain and a crank. Turn the crank to lift the block and quickly hit the three yellow switches in ascending order, opening the way forward. Climb up the ladder to find a room with a Save phone.

Above the phone is a floating platform moving horizontally. Use the platform to the right of the phone to hop onto the floating platform and let it carry you over to the waterfall, where you can jump off and walk left to the next screen.

Screenshot by The Escapist

On the next screen is a big white dog that will start chasing you the second you touch the ground. To avoid the dog, hop down and immediately run to the right, into a dark hidden path. Follow the path to the next screen, where you’ll find yourself immersed in darkness, and descend down once you reach the center of the screen. Continue walking to the right, and in this next room, you’ll want to throw a firecracker to get rid of a ghost that will start chasing you. Alternatively, if you have a match, you can light a candle on the top-right platform to illuminate the area.

Continue down and to the left, and in the next room, you’ll have to find and turn a crank to lift a block and progress leftward. On the next screen, you’ll face another dog eager to have you as a snack. Poke out of the ground on the left-hand side to entice the dog over, where it’ll start digging at the exit. While the dog is distractedly digging, quickly run back down and around to the right-hand side, pop out, and hop up the steps to the ladder.

Climb the ladder and use the levers in the next room to ascend to the right-hand exit. Continue right and follow the narrow pathway for a few screens. Eventually, it will let you out at a structure with some pillars and a couple of stretching dog statues. Open the chest in the middle of the structure to receive the M. Disc.

Screenshot by The Escapist

With the M. Disc in hand, return to the giant dog-head statue that summons the ghost dog. Interact with the statue to swap the Disc with the M. Disc, allowing you to keep and use the Disc without fear of getting chased by the ghost dog.

Eventually, you’ll need to come back for the M. Disc to bring it to the M. Disc Shrine. But for now, feel free to throw your Disc around and explore Animal Well ghost dog-free.

