Where to Find All Candles and Matches in Animal Well

Animal Well is a dark, dark place, and it could do with a little light. Thankfully, there are candles sitting around the Well that are just begging to be lit, lying in wait to help you see better. Here are all the match and candle locations in Animal Well.

Recommended Videos

What Do Candles Do in Animal Well?

As you might expect, when you light a candle in Animal Well, it will illuminate an area, staving away darkness and even fending off some ghostly apparitions. They’re very helpful environmental items, but naturally, you’ll need to have a match on you to light one.

There are nine candles scattered throughout Animal Well and nine matches to light each one, which you can find in various chests. After you pick up every match and light all nine candles, you’ll unlock a pathway to a hidden reward, vital for solving one of Animal Well’s most cryptic mysteries.

All Match Locations in Animal Well

Animal Well has nine matches to collect, which you can find in the following locations:

All Match locations in Animal Well, marked by chest icons | Screenshot by The Escapist

To the left of the phone in the starting area, hop over the crank and platform and jump up into the ceiling just past the open gate to reveal a short hidden path. Two screens to the left beneath the ladder to the egg room, on the middle platform in front of a mosaic mural of a fish. Up the ladder, one screen from the egg room, jump over to the platform on the right, and use the Disc to hit the lever across the gap. In the dog’s domain, through the maze-like alternating walls controlled by the Disc bouncing between two levers—in the bottom-left corner of the maze. In the dog’s domain, one screen to the right of the save phone between two dog statues and one screen down. In the dog’s domain, two screens to the right of the save phone between two dog statues and down the ladder past the descending blocks. Left of the save phone behind a blocked gate, a couple of screens to the left of the bear-head fast-travel exit. One room to the right of the bunny mural and down the blocked ladder, on the righthand platform past the spikes. Through the ostrich’s domain, in the room with two shielded cats guarding a chest, use your B. Wand to jump up to a hidden path in the top-left corner of the room.

All Candle Locations in Animal Well

To match the matches, there are nine candles you can light in Animal Well, found in the following locations:

All Candle locations in Animal Well, marked by flame icons | Screenshot by The Escapist

To the right of the starting area’s phone, above the cranked platform. In the seahorse’s domain, to the right of the save phone that leads to a puzzle involving sliding penguins. Use your B. Wand to hop up to the top-right platforms. Two screens down and one to the left of the capybara save phone, in the center of the room. In the ostrich’s domain, one screen to the right of the blocked ladder that has two mice and an ostrich above it. In the top-right of the dark maze-like room, past the room with the white dog after getting the Disc. In the dog’s domain, through the maze-like alternating walls controlled by the Disc bouncing between two levers, on the right-hand side of the maze. In the center of the room beneath the room with two stretching dog statues on either side of a retaining wall holding grass. In the room with the large bat, far left in the dog’s domain. Down the ladder beneath the bat room in the dog’s domain, bottom-left corner of the room, hidden by alternating switches.

How to Get the UV Lantern in Animal Well

Once you find all of Animal Well’s matches and light all candles, you’ll want to head to a special room just one screen left of the starting room, where you’ll find a grid of boxes set in the wall, containing nine small candles. Whenever you light a candle in Animal Well, one of these wall candles will light as well.

Screenshot by The Escapist

After lighting all nine candles, a gate beneath this grid of smaller candles will open, allowing you to access a fish head. Blow a bubble at the fish head and jump in, dropping you into a secret room. Walk right to access a hidden crank and raise a platform holding a chest. Inside the chest is an E Medal.

With the E Medal in your inventory, head one screen to the right of the seahorse domain’s B. Flame, and use your B. Wand to jump to a hidden path in the top-right corner of the screen. Follow the winding pathway, stopping to place the E Medal into a Circular Recess, and proceed down and to the left to drop into a room where a giant fish skeleton will dangerously swim around the screen, blowing bubbles.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The fish skeleton’s bubbles will float away in a direction that signifies notes you can play on the Animal Flute:

Up-left, down, down-left, left, down-left, up-right, up-left

Play the fish’s song while tucked away in a safe corner, and the fish skeleton will stop moving and open its mouth. Hop into the fish’s mouth to find a chest holding the UV Lantern.

And that’s your final reward for finding all the candles and matches in Animal Well. Once you have the UV Lantern, you’ll want to take it to the egg room after you’ve found every egg in the game and use it on your egg collection. This will provide an even more cryptic Animal Well mystery waiting to be solved.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more