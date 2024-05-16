Animal Well: How to Leave the Well (True Ending Guide)

If you thought you were done with Animal Well after reaching the end credits for the first time, think again. The game still has plenty more to offer, including a secret true ending. Here’s how to leave the Well and get the true ending in Animal Well.

How to Leave the Well in Animal Well

To leave the Well in Animal Well and reach the game’s true ending, you’ll need to collect all 64 eggs hidden around the map. To accomplish this, you’ll also need to find almost every tool in the game, including the following:

With all these tools in your inventory, you can tackle practically any puzzle in Animal Well. Use these tools to gather all the secret eggs, and then return to the egg collection room to pick up your final prize: the 65th Egg.

What to Do With the 65th Egg in Animal Well

Unlike the rest of the eggs in Animal Well, the 65th Egg doesn’t sit on the egg collection shelf beneath the peacock. Instead, the 65th Egg is used to initiate the game’s true ending events and leave the Well.

Once you have it in your inventory, take this special egg to the game’s final area where you had to hit six yellow switches spread around four rooms while the Manticore relentlessly chased you. Of these four rooms, you’ll want to circle around to reach the left-hand side of the top-left room. Here, you can use the Top to reveal a secret passage in the center of the left-most wall. This secret passage leads to an incubation room.

Screenshot by The Escapist

In the middle of the incubation room is a pedestal where you can place the 65th Egg. Do so, and you’ll spawn a second Manticore that will begin to chase you.

Animal Well’s Second Manticore Chase Walkthrough

After releasing Animal Well’s second Manticore, lead the creature two screens to the right. On the upper far-right wall where a firecracker sits is a vertical line of glass tiles. Wait for the Manticore to shoot its laser eyes at you and try to line things up so that the lasers hit the glass tiles, breaking them.

Once you can get past the glass, use the Top on the ground beside the firecracker to reveal a wheel pedestal. Use the Wheel on the pedestal to raise the block next to it and open a path. This path doesn’t actually lead anywhere, but it will have raised a separate block in another room adjacent to the incubation room.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Next, you’ll want to backtrack and return to the incubation room. In the incubation room, have the Manticore use its laser eyes to destroy the line of glass tiles on the left side of the room. Once the way is open, proceed to the left and use the Remote to get past the line of grey tiles blocking the way. You’ll then need to use the B. Ball on the wall of breakable blocks just past that.

Once you’re in the open room, run over to the pedestal on the left and play a flurry of random notes on your Animal Flute. As you’re playing the flute, the Manticore will open its mouth and sidle up next to you. Hop into the Manticore’s mouth, and it will whisk you away into the sky.

Screenshot by The Escapist

And that’s how you leave the Well in Animal Well, nabbing you the secret true ending and the “Exit” trophy/achievement. And as the credits roll for the second time, while flying through the sky as the Manticore, travel upward several screens to reach a platform high in the sky. Here you can disembark, walk to the right a couple of screens, and step on the four switches to activate a warp point between the sky platform and your house. This will allow you to continue the game and search for more secret bunnies if you so choose.

