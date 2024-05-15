How to Beat the Kangaroo and Get the B. Ball in Animal Well

If you’ve thoroughly explored the ostrich’s domain in Animal Well, you’ve probably come across a terrifyingly large Kangaroo threatening to step on you. Here’s what to do with that Kangaroo and subsequently get the B. Ball in Animal Well.

How to Beat the Kangaroo in Animal Well

To beat the Kangaroo in Animal Well, you just need to throw a Firecracker, and it will scamper off. Aside from being a startling surprise, that’s about all there is to your first encounter with the kangaroo.

But in Animal Well’s postgame, the kangaroo will reappear and start traveling around the map. Each time you encounter the kangaroo, you’ll want to quickly throw a firecracker, and it will hop away again, except this time, it will leave behind a K Shard for you to pick up. Pick up three K Shards, and they’ll form a K Medal, which you can use to get the B. Ball.

All Kangaroo Locations in Animal Well

In Animal Well’s postgame, the kangaroo will hop around between five different locations:

In the room one screen to the right of the frog-head fast-travel exit.

In the room with several fish statues, beneath the egg collection room and a couple of screens to the left of the boss statues that lead to the game’s final area.

In the room with the ducks, one screen to the right of the boss statues that lead to the game’s final area.

In the room with two stretching dog statues on either side of a retaining wall with grass growing on top of it, to the left of the room with three white dogs running around in a ditch between two ladders in the dog’s domain.

In the room to the right of the first save phone you find after starting the game.

Screenshot by The Escapist

In my experience with the game, the kangaroo would cycle between the above five rooms, but I never saw it reappear in a room where it had already dropped a K Shard. Sometimes it would randomly stomp into a room after standing idly for a few minutes, so the kangaroo seems to occasionally have a delayed spawn. But as far as I can tell, these are the only five rooms where the kangaroo would appear.

Track down the kangaroo to one of these rooms, and spook it with a firecracker three times to pick up all the K Shards and form the K Medal. However, it’s worth noting that even after forming the K Medal, the kangaroo will still randomly appear in the above rooms, so you’ll never truly beat it away for good.

Where to Use the K Shards and Get the B. Ball in Animal Well

Once you have all the K Shards in Animal Well, take them to the bat’s room through the dog’s domain far left on the map, beneath the room with a save phone and a swordfish.

Screenshot by The Escapist

In the bat’s room, you’ll need to break a few stalactites in the top-left corner of the room to reach an exit, but the room is dark, and it can be hard to find without a light. Luckily, if you have a Match, you can light a Candle in the center of the room to help you see. But unluckily, this will wake the giant sleeping bat directly above it.

To get rid of the bat, throw three firecrackers at it. It should then temporarily fly away, giving you some breathing room. With the bat gone, you can then use your Bubble Wand to reach the left exit.

Screenshot by The Escapist

In the next room, jump over the three lily pads to reach a Circular Recess, which you can use to insert the K Shards. Once the K Shards have been inserted, jump through the now-open portion of the left wall, and drop down to find a chest. Open the chest, and you’ll get the B. Ball.

Once you have the B. Ball, you can use it to break specific bricks. There aren’t many practical uses for it, but it’s a necessary item if you want to reach Animal Well’s true ending.

