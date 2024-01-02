Hoyoverse knocked it out of the park with its turn-based sci-fi RPG Honkai: Star Rail. Understandably, PlayStation players are eager to get their hands on the game. So, can you play Honkai: Star Rail on PlayStation 4 (PS4)?

Hoyoverse released its other major title, Genshin Impact, on the PS4 back in 2020, so understandably, there has been an expectation that Honkai: Star Rail would be making its way to the console as well. At the time of writing, this still has yet to happen. The game has been added to the PlayStation store, but only for those playing on a PS5. It’s kind of strange that it’s not been released on the previous generation console when it’s a game that runs even on a mobile phone.

If it’s performance issues holding back the PS4 from seeing a Honkai: Star Rail release, then it really begs the question of why it’s not being released. Perhaps Hoyoverse simply determined that the time and effort of porting the game over was not worth the potential return. There are still a bunch of PS4 players, though, so in my opinion, if Hoyoverse doesn’t release it on the console, it’s a missed opportunity.

There is currently no confirmed release date for a PlayStation 4 release of Honkai: Star Rail. So, it really does feel like more and more developers are moving away from catering to the previous generation consoles. It’s possible that it could be announced to be coming sometime during 2024, but at this stage, with no mention of plans to bring it to PS4, it’s looking rather unlikely.

