When Is the Next Honkai Star Rail Update?

Honkai: Star Rail has one of the most impressive update schedules I’ve come across in a game. With new content every 3-4 weeks this is truly a game you’ll not run out of things to do and stories to experience. In this article we’ll be covering when you can expect to be enjoying the next update in Honkai: Star Rail!

We’re currently in patch 1.6 of Honkai: Star Rail with new content and story around the new 5 Star character Ruan Mei. If you haven’t already completed the new story quest featuring her I’d highly recommend doing that before the next update drops so you’re all up to date.

If you were saving up your Special Rail Passes to pull for the upcoming 5 Star character Dr. Ratio you’ll want to have a think about where to spend those tickets. Since we were all good little minions and voted Honkai: Star Rail as the best mobile game at the Game Awards we’re getting handsomely rewarded with a free Dr. Ratio next update!

Damage simulations place Dr. Ratio as the top tier damage dealer in the entire game to date. It’s pretty mind blowing that we’ll be getting him for free! You’ll now need to consider whether to spend your Passes on pulling the incredible Harmony character Ruan Mei or go for Dr. Ratio’s Light Cone or Eidolons. Either way you won’t be waiting long as the next patch for Honkai: Star Rail will be rolling out on the 18th of Janurary. This mid month patch will give us new event content and a story mission alongside the release of Dr. Ratio.

It’s an exciting time to be a Honkai: Star Rail enjoyer. Mid-January we’ll all be receiving a copy of the new best character in the game alongside more new content to play. Make sure to check back in on this article as we’ll be updating ahead of each new update!

Honkai: Star Rail is available on various platforms now.