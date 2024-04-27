How To Complete The Cursed Killer Challenge in BitLife

Another week, another challenge for players to jump into the world of BitLife. Let’s find out how we can complete the Cursed Killer Challenge and all of the steps along the way.

BitLife Cursed Killer Challenge Walkthrough

To complete this BitLife challenge, you’ll need to do the following:

Be born in Japan

Master jiu-jitsu

Become an exorcist

Exorcise 5+ Ghosts

Murder 10+ People

How To Be Born in Japan in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

Being born in Japan is going to be the easiest part of this challenge. Start a new life, and during the character creation screen, you’ll have the option to select where you want to be born. Select Country, and then scroll until you find Japan. Select this Country and start your adventure.

How To Master Jiu-Jitsu in BitLife

Screenshot by Prima Games

Start practicing Jiu-Jitsu from a young age, and you’re sure to become a Master in no time. To find all of the different martial arts classes available to you, you’ll want to head into Activities. From here, find the Mind & Body tab and select Martial Arts. Sign up for Jiu-Jitsu and make sure that you go through and practice at least once per year — the more you do it, however, the faster you’ll become a Master.

How To Become an Exorcist in BitLife

This is going to be one of the more difficult parts of the challenge, even if it isn’t all that challenging. Age up your character to age 18, and head to the Occupations tab. You can find this by clicking on the button in the bottom left of the screen, and then heading into Jobs. You may need to exit the app and go back in until Excorcist becomes available, or age up your character a bit more. Jobs are randomized, and you will not need a College Education or formal training to become one.

How To Exorcise 5+ Ghosts in BitLife

As part of your job, you’ll need to rid places of evil spirits. Click on your Job in the Occupations tab, and then select the option to Exorcise Ghosts. You’ll also need to own a Haunted House to do this, which can be done by searching for property that appears to be haunted. It will show on the real estate list that it is, indeed, haunted. Buy it as quickly as possible and get ready to go to work.

Do this a total of 5+ times in your lifetime to complete this portion of the challenge. As long as you’ve still got the job, you can do this quickly and knock this out.

How To Murder 10+ People in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

Now comes the gruesome part of this challenge — committing murder. Since you’re over the age of 18, you’ll have all Crimes available to you. Head into the Activities tab and select Crimes. Find Murder on the list and get to work. If you get caught, you’ll either need to make sure you can afford a good lawyer, or get ready to bust out of jail as quickly as possible. Once you’ve done this, you’ll complete the challenge. If you murder enough people, I guess it works as Job Security, huh?

And that’s how to complete the Cursed Killer BitLife challenge. Be sure to tune in next week to see what other types of activities you’ll need to participate in for another wacky challenge.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android.

