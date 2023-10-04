Fu Xuan is in incredibly impressive 5-Star Quantum Preservation character in Honkai: Star Rail. If you’ve pulled her, then the good news is that she can single handedly protect an entire team herself better than any other character in the game to date. This makes her very good in almost every team comp, but there are a couple where she shines the most. In this guide we’ll be covering the best team comps that Fu Xuan really helps bring to the next level in Honkai: Star Rail.

Best Fu Xuan Team Comps in Honkai: Star Rail

Mono Quantum

Fu Xuan | Seele | Silver Wolf | Lynx

Now that we have Fu Xuan as a Quantum tank and Lynx as a Quantum healer all the parts are available to create the games first mono Quantum team. This is incredibly powerful, as having Quantum as the only element on the team means that Silver Wolf can apply Quantum weakness to any enemy 100% of the time. With the protection from Fu Xuan absorbing most of the damage, Seele is free to go to town on the enemies. She’s still one of the hardest hitting single target damage dealers in the game, and with Silver Wolf applying weakness left and right, she’ll be tearing through enemies. Lynx is also amazing as a healer, especially with a few constellations and will keep the team nice and healthy. It’s nearly impossible to have a team member go down with this comp!

Fu Xuan Blade Booster Comp

Fu Xuan | Blade | Bronya | Silver Wolf

This comp team in Honkai: Star Rail features one of the characters that has awesome synergy with Fu Xuan, Blade. His damage output relies on him consuming his own HP as well as taking damage from enemies. Usually you can’t use him at all with a tank because their shields absorb all the damage. This makes his damage fall off a cliff, as he won’t trigger follow up attacks. Fu Xuan is the only exception, because she mitigates damage and takes most of it herself, but the rest of the team still take some of the damage. This means that Blade takes much less damage for better survivability, but still gets hit for a small amount each attack. He’s then able to output his full damage without worrying about getting too low and being taken down. Throw in buffs from Bronya or Tingyun and healing from Lynx and you have a winning comp!

Those are two of the best team comps you can use with Fu Xuan in Honkai: Star Rail. If you have the characters available to try them out, you won’t be disappointed!

