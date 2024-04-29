All Treasure Map Pieces in Another Crab’s Treasure

Once Kril arrives in New Carcinia, he learns about the legendary treasure map and decides to complete it in Another Crab’s Treasure. Finding the missing pieces is no easy task, but it’s not impossible for a small, courageous crab.

Where to Find the Treasure Map Pieces in Another Crab’s Treasure

There are three treasure map pieces scattered around the map, and they’re required to proceed in the game. Speaking with Konche in the city always gives you a hint of where the next piece should be. However, all of them are being guarded by powerful enemies, so be prepared to fight them on your way to the final treasure.

You can find them in any order, but the three pieces will be ordered the same way the game suggests you search for them.

1 – Expired Grove

The first piece is guarded by Heikea, Intimidating Crab. He’s found next to the village entrance in the Expired Grove, aboard the ship. Head north of the Sands Between (while avoiding any unnecessary encounters) to find the Grove, then follow its path through main obstacles, including the minor boss Diseased Lichenthrope.

Screenshot by The Escapist

There’s a platforming section after you beat the Lichenthrope, leading you to the Rainbow River area. Heikea awaits you at the end of it, once you climb up all the way through the many fishing hooks. He’s a tough crab to beat and hits quite hard. The Yoccult shell is one of your best friends here with its healing. Defeat it to unlock a new teleport and get your first piece of the map.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can still explore the grove after beating it and find more secrets, bosses and items, but it’s not necessary for finishing the game.

2 – The Sands Between

The second piece is obtained by defeating Pagurus, Ravenous Crab. It wanders around the entrance of The Sands Between if you go immediately west, and offers a big challenge to unaware crabs. It has violent lunge attacks and can jump around the area trying to smash you. If you run away, it despawns and heals itself back.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can beat it before visiting the Grove, but it’ll probably be harder than it should. You do get special dialogue from Konche if you do, though.

3 – Flotsam Vale

The final treasure map piece is hidden in a mailbox in the Flotsam Vale. After entering the area and going through the initial poison swamps/pollution zones, you find yourself in a cave that leads to the Upper Swamp teleport point. Keep heading north until you can use the air drain to climb up to another hidden zone in the Vale.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You need to go through a small maze until you find the zone’s boss, the Ceviche Sisters. They’re two regular sheriff shrimp enemies, so it shouldn’t be too much of a hassle. Defeat them to get access to the lost mailbox, where you can finally claim the final treasure piece in Another Crab’s Treasure.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

With all three in claws, it’s time to head back to New Carnicia and find your way to the full treasure. Nothing could go wrong, right?

Another Crab’s Treasure is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

