The new 5-star character duo Topaz & Numby set up a new follow-up attack meta in Honkai: Star Rail, and there are already some powerful team comps you can build around them. Let’s take a look at two of the best you can build right now.

Best Topaz & Numby Team Comps in Honkai: Star Rail

Topaz & Clara Comp

Topaz & Numby | Clara | Tingyun | Fu Xuan

Topaz & Numby are incredibly effective at creating an environment where characters who deal high follow-up damage can excel. Topaz & Numby are primarily focused on dealing single-target damage themselves, so pairing them with a follow-up attacker who can deal significant AOE damage is ideal. This is where Clara comes in. Clara has some of the highest DPS against multiple targets in the game, plus the majority of her damage output comes from her follow-up attacks. This creates a synergy where she’s also hitting the targets Topaz marks and dealing extra follow-up damage to them.

Tingyun is simply there because she has some of the most exceptional damage buffs in the game. Apply them to either Topaz or Clara and you’ll see the numbers fly up. Fu Xuan is the much-needed defensive option. Clara taunts enemies, so she’ll be taking a lot of damage. Fu Xuan will help mitigate this damage while also providing further team buffs. If you don’t have Fu Xuan, Luocha is the next best option. Bailu and Lynx are also good back-up options.

Topaz & Jing Yuan Comp

Topaz & Numby | Jing Yuan | Asta | Luocha

Jing Yuan has some of the most powerful follow-up attack damage in the game. His summon, Lightning Lord, deals a ton of damage on its turn, and all of it counts as follow-up damage. This makes him a perfect DPS partner for Topaz & Numby, who mark targets to take extra follow-up damage. He also deals primarily AOE damage, so he can fulfil that role while Topaz & Numby focus on their single-target burst.

Asta provides some incredibly good speed buffs to the team with her Ultimate, which makes her a perfect support because both Topaz and Jing Yuan scale their damage output by being able to attack more frequently. Jing Yuan can build up Lightning Lord faster, and Topaz can trigger more follow-up attacks with Numby. For your defensive option, nothing beats the incredible healing output of Luocha with a fast-attacking team. His healing aura triggers healing whenever a teammate attacks, which will be all the time with this team! He can be substituted for Fu Xuan or Lynx as decent alternatives.

Those are two of the best team comps that you can build around Topaz & Numby right now in Honkai: Star Rail. These teams are already awesome and they will only get better with the new relic sets coming in patch 1.5!