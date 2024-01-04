The best Ruan Mei team comps in Honkai: Star Rail can help make the most of every buff this mighty support character can use. Sure, she creates and destroys life forms for fun, but her abilities help push your other units far past their limits.

Best Ruan Mei Team Comps in Honkai: Star Rail

If you’ve got the best Ruan Mei build, then you’ll already know that this Ice Harmony character can improve break penetration, damage, speed, and even generate energy. With such a powerful and varied range of boosts, you’d actually have a harder time putting Ruan Mei on a team where she didn’t work than to find one where she does.

However, because we don’t want you to suffer needlessly with this new freedom, we’re going to do a touch of railroading (get it, trains?) and help you find where she truly shines. The first thing to consider is that while she can work in teams with one main damage dealer or carry because her buffs are team-wide, she generally does a little bit better when you’ve got more than one DPS character.

A good example of this would be a team where you’ve got Jingliu and Blade as your damage dealers, someone like Bailu or Luocha as your healer, and then Ruan Mei giving everyone a buff. This team not only has three different elements, making it exceptional in more situations, but will make the most of Ruan Mei’s buffs, making everyone stronger and helping her to really go off.

You could also go with something like Ruan Mei, Seele, Fu Xuan, and Jing Yuan. This team mixes Seele’s devastating single-target attacks with Jing Yuan’s sweeping, horde-killing assaults, Fu Xuan’s protection and buffs, and then Ruan Mei’s buffs, too. Again, elemental differences are great here, which makes the team a lot more potent in more situations, which is always good.

Finally, Ruan Mei does pretty well alongside Kafka, too. While Kafka isn’t a traditional damage dealer, boosting her speed and her break effect are both huge. Plus, Ruan Mei also delays the recovery of that broken weakness but still allows the unit to take another turn. This means these damage-over-time teams can just decimate things with ease. We like Kafka, Guinafen, Ruan Mei, and Luocha, but you can replace Guinafen with Luca or Sampo pretty comfortably.