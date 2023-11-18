Huohuo is a scarily good 5-star Wind Abundance character in Honkai: Star Rail, and this guide will break down the best way to build her for maximum healing and buffs.

Best Huohuo Build in Honkai: Star Rail

Huohuo is the first character to rival Luocha in healing and utility in Honkai: Star Rail, which immediately puts her in the top tier of characters. You’ll need to build her correctly to get her healing capacity as good as Luocha’s though, so let’s get into it!

Best Relic Sets for Huohuo

Huohuo already has exceptional buffing capabilities, so it’s important to focus on improving her healing. For this, we’ll be going with the 4-piece set of Passerby of the Wandering Cloud. This set provides a 10% boost to healing and generates a skill point at the beginning of combat to help the team get more skill use.

For the Planar Relics, we’ll be going with the Fleet of the Ageless set. This increases max HP by 12%, which is perfect for Huohuo who scales her healing off HP. It also provides an 8% attack buff to allies as long as Huohuo has a speed value over 120. It never hurts to have an extra bit of attack!

Best Relic Stats for Huohuo

For the main implicit stats on your Relics, you’ll want to go for the following: Outgoing Healing% on the Body, HP% on the Boots, HP% on the Planar Sphere, and Energy Regen Rate on the Link Rope. These stats will help to scale Huohuo’s healing the best and maintain a good uptime on her Ultimate ability.

For sub-stats on the Relics you should prioritize the following: Speed > HP% > Defense% > Effect Resistance > Flat HP. We want Huohuo to be fast to generate extra skill points and also tanky so that she can take and resist hits to keep her healing and buffs going.

Best Light Cones for Huohuo

Huohuo’s signature 5-star Light Cone Night of Fright is without a doubt her best in slot. Most players won’t be pulling for her Light Cone, though. Luckily, she has some amazing 4-star options!

Post-Op Conversation is incredibly good on her. It provides amazing Energy Recharge to help her maintain her Ultimate uptime easily. It also has decent benefits for healing and support. Shared Feeling is the other 4-star Light Cone that works amazingly with Huohuo. It has good healing and Ultimate Regen applications but really shines on the support side by providing a ton of energy to all team members so that the entire team can use their Ultimates more often.

That’s the best way to build Huohuo in Honkai: Star Rail to get the most out of her kit. She’s an amazing healer and if you happen to pull her, make sure you give this build a go!